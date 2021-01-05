"I want to have no shoes, I want to be on an island, [and] I want to have just my close friends," said the newly engaged star

Ladies of London 's Caroline Stanbury Wants Second Wedding to Be the 'Total Opposite' of Her First

Days after revealing her engagement to Sergio Carrallo, Caroline Stanbury is opening up about her upcoming wedding.

During an appearance on RealiTea With Derek Z, the former Ladies of London star said while she's not sure of the exact plans just yet, she knows what she doesn't want.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to have no shoes, I want to be on an island," said Stanbury, who was previously married to financier Cem Habib for 17 years. "I want to have just my close friends, I want to make it really cool."

"My first wedding I had 750 people and half of them I didn't know, and so I just want the total opposite," added Stanbury, 44.

She also shared more details about the proposal, which took place during the couple's recent hiking trip in the Himalayas.

"I was up on a mountain — I hadn't washed for six days," she said. "I just woke up with Sergio brushing my hair and I'm like, 'What are you doing?'"

"And he was just so happy, and it was so bloody irritating because I was freezing!" Stanbury joked. "I was 5,400 meters up and as much as it was amazing, my pictures aren't the best."

Stanbury announced her engagement to Carrallo, a former pro soccer player for Real Madrid, Saturday on Instagram.

"So I have been wanting to share this moment with you all! 5400 meters up on the holy lakes I said YES!" she wrote alongside a video and photos of Carrallo popping the question.

Stanbury, who starred in Bravo's Ladies of London for three seasons between 2014 and 2017, first revealed her relationship with Carrallo on Instagram in July. Since then, they've documented their many travels together, including trips to Greece, South Africa and her home in Dubai.