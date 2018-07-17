Ladies of London Star Annabelle Neilson's Death Is Not Being Treated as Suspicious by Police

While the cause and manner of Annabelle Neilson’s death are not yet available, authorities are not treating it as “suspicious.”

U.K. police issued the following statement to PEOPLE in regards to the Ladies of London star’s passing: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 22:20 hours on Thursday, 12 July, to a residential address … after a woman had been found deceased at the location. The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.”

The coroner’s office told PEOPLE they have yet to open an inquest. PEOPLE has reached out to the coroner’s court for more information.

PEOPLE confirmed the Bravo personality and British aristocrat’s death on Monday. She was 49.

Annabelle Neilson David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

A source told PEOPLE that Neilson’s “friends and family are stunned.”

The source also said Neilson endured plenty of “hard times” in her life, most notably the 2010 suicide of her best friend, designer Alexander McQueen — “she was rocked by his death” — and a horse riding accident five years ago that left her in agony. (“Coping with the pain was horrific,” said the source.)

Ultimately, the source said Neilson “had a lot of private pain that she kept from others.”

Neilson also previously struggled with a heroin addiction. She told the Daily Mail in 2015 that her addiction began when she was attacked by a man at the age of 16, “tied to a tree and continually beaten.”

“I managed to escape with my life but I needed reconstructive surgery because my face was so disfigured,” she said. “After that, I fell into a serious depression and became a heroin addict because it provided an escape bubble and was the only way I could cope.”