Lacey Chabert Says She 'Would Love' to Do a 'Party of Five' Reunion: 'Sign Me Up'

"I want to know what Claudia's doing," Lacey Chabert said of her Party of Five character as she spoke about a potential reunion more than 20 years after the show ended

Published on January 7, 2023 02:22 PM
Lacey Chabert
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Lacey Chabert will forever be a Salinger at heart.

The Hallmark Channel star, 40, revealed that she'd be eager to revisit her breakout role from the Fox drama series Party of Five, which ran for six seasons from 1994 to 2000, in a potential reunion with her costars as she appeared on Good Day DC Friday.

"I don't know if there ever will be, but I would love that," Chabert said. "I am 100 percent [there]. Sign me up, I want to know what Claudia's doing."

The actress portrayed Claudia Salinger, a snarky child music prodigy, and the fourth of five siblings, who were played by Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Jacob Smith. When their parents die in a car crash, the orphaned kids learn to care for each other while keeping their family restaurant alive.

More than two decades after the show ended, Chabert said that getting recognized as Claudia Salinger never gets old.

Scott Wolf Rollout

"If I'm ever at a restaurant and there are five of us, and they're like 'party of five,' it's a little startling," she joked. "People ask us that all the time, 'Does that get old?' "

"No, whenever you're a part of any sort of project, you do it in the hopes that it's gonna resonate with people and that people will love it and enjoy it. So, when people bring up projects that you've done years later, I think it's a compliment," Chabert added.

She also noted that being on the show for "six years of my life" was "a unique experience," stating, "They're a family to me. I think about who I am today and how so much of that is a result of that wonderful group of people, and we're forever bonded and connected."

In 2019, Wolf, 54, echoed the sentiment to PEOPLE, explaining that the cast "was very much a second family."

Party of Five was rebooted in 2020 as Freeform series about five Mexican-American siblings trying to make it on their own after their parents are deported. The show was canceled after one season.

