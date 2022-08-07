Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of 'Crossword Mysteries' and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies

Lacey Chabert has a considerable wish list for future movies on Hallmark Channel, including some sequels to fan favorites.

During a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, the Mean Girls actress delighted fans when asked about her Crossword Mysteries series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

"I'm really proud of the five movies and I love where they've taken the characters, finally solving the murder and having a romantic ending," said Chabert, 39, as she glanced at her costar, Brennan Elliott, who was on the panel as well.

"They are really fun but it's been a year and a half since we made one and I don't know what the future holds for Crossword exactly," she said coyly. "We'll just have to wait and see."

Elliott, 47, chimed in: "Hopefully, we'll work together on a lot more stuff."

Chabert had an optimistic response, referring to their other film series together, All of My Heart, which saw their characters get married in the most recent installment in 2018.

"I was just saying that the follow-up I would want to do would be to All of My Heart," she said.

The audience of nearly 600 erupted in cheers as Elliott joked that Chabert only really wanted to spend time with the live goats that played a role in the series.

"Every time the goats were around, Brennan's like, 'Oh, we've lost her. There she goes.' But there were little teeny tiny baby goats!" Chabert recalled. "They were so adorable. … I really genuinely wanted to hold a goat in every scene."

Later, Chabert noted, "Brennan and I have done nine movies together and it's such a pleasure."

Chabert may have some control over either of those franchises getting new installments: the Hallmark vet signed an exclusive multi-picture deal with the network in February, and has been producing much of her own content.

In the meantime, she revealed on Instagram Friday that she's about to go film a new Christmas movie and debuted her latest (and 31st!) Hallmark rom-com, Groundswell, at Christmas Con.

Groundswell, based on the novel by Katie Lee Biegel (who also appears in the film), premieres Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Christmas Con in California continues through Sunday. The next one is set for December 9-11 in Edison, New Jersey.