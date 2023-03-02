Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp to Reunite for 'Deadly Tango' in Hallmark's 'The Dancing Detective'

Lacey Chabert is sharing another dance with Will Kemp.

The Hallmark Channel favorites, who previously starred together in 2019's Love, Romance & Chocolate and 2020's Christmas Waltz, are set to star in the upcoming Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango.

The upcoming film, based on a story by Kemp and Aubrey Day and currently in production in Malta, takes the actors back to the dance floor in an all-new mystery set in the competitive world of ballroom dance.

While its premiere date has not been announced, Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President of Programming and Development at Hallmark Media, shared in a press release that she knows fans of the two actors will be excited to see the pair on screen together again.

"After the success of Christmas Waltz, viewers have been clamoring for another movie with this charismatic duo. When Will came to us with this fun spin on a whodunnit, we knew that it was the perfect opportunity to reunite him with Lacey," she shared.

Chabert, 40, has filmed more than 30 films for the network, starting with to 2010's Elevator Girl.

Kemp, 45, who also has a similar run on the network, shared in a tweet on Monday that he "couldn't be more excited" to team up with the actress again.

"The game is afoot! #TheDancingDetective is underway & I couldn't be more excited to be partnering up with @IamLaceyChabert," he said.

Chabert also shared her enthusiasm for the film on Instagram.

"I'm thrilled to be working with my good friend @iamwillkemp again on a new movie for @hallmarkmovie 🎉 We are currently filming in Malta and having such a great time bringing this mystery to life!"

According to the announcement, Chabert stars in the film as Constance Bailey, a "no-nonsense detective who prefers to work alone."

When a high-profile CEO is murdered on the eve of a high-stakes ballroom competition between senior executives, she is sent undercover, meeting the "charismatic and free-spirited performer Sebastian Moore (Kemp)" in the process.

Chabert signed an exclusive multi-picture deal with the network last February and has been producing much of her own content.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a panel at Christmas Con last year, she touched on her time on the network and her Crossword Mysteries series.

"I'm really proud of the five movies and I love where they've taken the characters, finally solving the murder and having a romantic ending," said Chabert, as she glanced at her costar, Brennan Elliott, who was on the panel as well.

"They are really fun but it's been a year and a half since we made one and I don't know what the future holds for Crossword exactly," she said coyly. "We'll just have to wait and see."