L.A. Law Sequel, Featuring the Return of Blair Underwood, Given Pilot Order at ABC
Blair Underwood is set to reprise his role as hotshot lawyer Jonathan Rollins in a sequel of L.A. Law
Blair Underwood is returning to one of his earliest hits on television!
A sequel to the legal drama L.A. Law, which ran from 1986 to 1994, has been given the pilot order at ABC, the network announced on Tuesday.
Underwood, 57, who will star and co-executive produce, will again play attorney Jonathan Rollins, a role he received a Golden Globe nomination for in 1991.
L.A. Law originally ran on NBC for eight seasons starting in 1986. The drama followed the careers and love lives of lawyers and staff at a major, high-end Los Angeles law firm.
According to an emailed statement from the network, in the sequel series, Underwood's character Rollins "has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change."
Additional casting and details have not yet been announced.
In addition to Underwood, the original series starred Corbin Bernsen, Jimmy Smits, Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey and Richard Dysart, among others.
The series was co-created by Steven Bochco, the late television writer who is also credited with co-creating NYPD Blue and Hill Street Blues, and Terry Louise Fisher.
The new pilot is being co-executive produced by Bochco's widow, Dayna Bochco, and son Jesse Bochco as part of Steven Bochco Productions.
Underwood has enjoyed a successful career on the large and small screens, as well as on stage. The actor –– whose credits include Dear White People, Sex and the City, The New Adventures of Old Christine and In Treatment –– was a 2020 Tony Award nominee for his work in Broadway's A Soldier's Play.