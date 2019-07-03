La La Anthony has decided to explore her legal options as she considers what the future will hold for her marriage to NBA player Carmelo Anthony, her rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a representative for the Power star says in a statement to PEOPLE.

“They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

The pair, who split in April 2017 before reuniting in late 2018, have been co-parenting their son, Kiyan, 12, while living apart.

La La, 36, and Carmelo, 35, rang in 2019 together while on vacation with Kiyan in Los Cabos, Mexico. At the time, Carmelo posted a video of the celebration to his Instagram Stories, which showed the then-reconciled couple laughing and dancing.

Most recently, the actress, who was recently cast in BH90210, the hotly-anticipated reimagining of Beverly Hills, 90210, celebrated her 36th birthday with friends and family in Atlantic City.

She spent her actual June 25th birthday with Kiyan and Kim Kardashian West, treating themselves to milkshakes and fried Oreos before stopping by close friend Ciara’s rehearsal, where the backup singers performed a surprise rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Carmelo was overseas at Fashion Week for her birthday but managed to mark the occasion. “He sent me some nice gifts and posted something really nice, so I was appreciative,” Anthony told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple’s relationship has gone through its share of ups and downs over the years, and at one point they rekindled their romantic relationship and tried to make things work.

While the marriage remained strained, Kiyan’s well-being has been their focus.

“That is my priority, that my son is healthy and happy,” La La told PEOPLE two months after the 2017 split news broke. “I will do whatever I can to ensure that, and my husband is the exact same way.”

While La La has not filed for divorce, the move is not out of the question in the future.

As for how La La is holding up? “She’s doing great,” says a source close to the star. “She’s busy working on several projects and being a devoted mom to her son.”