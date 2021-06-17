La La Anthony Files for Divorce from Carmelo Anthony After Almost 11 Years of Marriage

La La Anthony has filed for divorce from husband Carmelo Anthony after almost 11 years of marriage, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Power star, 41, and the Portland Trail Blazers athlete, 37, tied the knot in 2010. The two share 14-year-old son Kiyan.

La La, 41, submitted the divorce papers on Thursday in New York, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ, which was first to report the news.

Representatives for La La and Carmelo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple have been on and off since first splitting in April 2017. They reunited in late 2018 after their initial separation announcement, but then in July 2019, PEOPLE learned they were living apart as La La sought legal guidance on how to move forward with the relationship.

"As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship," a representative for The Chi actress said in a statement at the time.

Recently, La La - who is working alongside Issa Rae on the production of the upcoming film Juju - opened up to PEOPLE about how she is carving out time in her busy schedule to focus on herself.

"The balancing act is hard. I'm still figuring it out, but I'm starting to understand how having that 'me time' '- having that workout time makes me a better person," she said. "Because before for me ... anytime I wasn't working, I felt like I wasn't doing enough or I felt guilty or I felt bad. And I realized it all goes hand in hand, I'm going to work smarter and harder and better when I've had that 'me time' or workout time."

The proud mom also spoke about how her son Kiyan's budding athletic talents inspires her.