La La Anthony Doesn't Think She'll Marry 'Ever Again' After 'Really Hard' Carmelo Anthony Divorce

"It's been years now that we've separated and stuff, so I've dealt with the emotions behind it," said La La Anthony, who officially filed for divorce in June

La La Anthony is opening up about transitioning to the single life after filing for divorce from Carmelo Anthony.

The Power actress, 39, appeared on The Angie Martinez Show Monday, discussing her breakup from the 37-year-old NBA star for the first time — and explaining that she doesn't believe she'll get married again. La La and Carmelo tied the knot in 2010, and they share 14-year-old son Kiyan. She filed divorce papers in June, citing irreconcilable differences.

"After you've been through what I've been through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that and you see how people become jaded and, you know, 'Maybe it's not for me.' But I always want to stay positive," she said. "Marriage, I don't think I can do that ever again. I mean, some amazing person would have to come. I don't see that happening again."

"But I don't know what God has in store for me," continued La La. "I'm just living and taking care of my son, and whatever is supposed to be will be. I don't try to put too much emphasis on it because then you start accepting anything because you're like, 'I don't wanna be alone so I'm just gonna be with whoever, just have people around.' I don't have the time to just have random energy and people around."

"I want it to be the right thing," she said.

Sharing what's helped her heal after the split, La La said "time," as well as focusing her "passion" for parenting and work — plus therapy, which she says is "helpful."

The couple had been on and off since first splitting in April 2017. They reunited in late 2018 after their initial separation announcement, but then in July 2019, PEOPLE learned they were living apart as La La sought legal guidance about the relationship.

"To a lot of people it feels like this single thing is new. It's been years now that we've separated and stuff, so I've dealt with the emotions behind it," said La La on The Angie Martinez Show. "I still have my moments, but for the most part I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I'd be a basket case — I already went through that part."

"I was bad because it was public. I was bad because there were other people involved. I was bad because there were allegations. It got bad. ... That s--- hit me really hard," she added. "And it came out of nowhere, it wasn't expected. I've heard so many times, even a lawyer said once, 'Well, he's a basketball player, what did you expect?' I'm like, to be honest, I didn't expect that. I didn't go into this marriage expecting that. So I was caught off guard."