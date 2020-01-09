La La Anthony and Carmelo Are Still Together, She’s Not Dating Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Source

New year, not-so-new relationship.

Despite being photographed grabbing breakfast with Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in New York City on Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE that he and La La Anthony are purely platonic. In fact, La La and husband Carmelo Anthony are making their relationship work.

La La and Carmelo, who said “I do” in 2010, share son Kiyan, 12, and have been on and off since splitting in April 2017 following years of cheating rumors.

The BH90210 actress and the NBA star spent the holidays together with Kiyan, and they all wore matching red and white pajamas on Christmas Day. “Two grateful hearts = one happy kid,” La La captioned a family photo on Dec. 25.

Carmelo posted the same photo and referred to the trio as “The Anthonys.”

The couple reunited in late 2018 after their initial separation announcement, but then in July, PEOPLE learned they were living apart as La La sought legal guidance on how to move forward with the relationship.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a representative for the Power star said in a statement.

“When you’re in this world, you don’t get to pick and choose what you go through,” La La told PEOPLE in late July. “I just push through and stay positive and always remind myself that it could be worse, like, I’m living my dream and I’m really happy where I’m at in life right now.”

RELATED VIDEO: La La Anthony Shows Carmelo FaceTime of Son Kiyan, 12, During His Season-Best Basketball Game

When Carmelo got signed by the Portland Trail Blazers in November, La La posted a photo of Carmelo and Kiyan, calling their son “his dad’s #1 fan.” Later that month, La La attended one of Carmelo’s games and FaceTimed Kiyan in from the sidelines.

“He misses his dad a lot,” La La told ESPN. “I was filming up the block, so I came here and just wanted my son to feel like he was a part of the moment. I FaceTimed him so he could see his dad, and he just was excited because his dad had such a great game tonight.”

Image zoom Carmelo and La La Anthony in September 2018. JNI/Star Max/GC Images

Carmelo credited his wife with helping him land a season-best 25 points and eight rebounds during the game she attended.

“Mentally, she kept me going. Emotionally, she kept me going,” he said. “She was nudging me, ‘Don’t do it, don’t think about it, don’t do it, don’t you let that thought creep into your head.’ So she was a major, major part of why I’m here today.”