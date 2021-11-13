La Brea, NBC's Time-Traveling L.A. Thriller, Renewed for Season 2

NBC has renewed La Brea for season 2 after it became the No. 1 fall show for viewers aged 18 to 49, reaching more than 47 million viewers

LA BREA -- "The New Arrival" Episode 104 -- Pictured: (l-r) Natalie Zea as Eve Harris, Veroncia St. Clair as Riley Valez, Jack Martin as Josh Harris, Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni, Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes

The lost Angelenos of La Brea are getting a second season.

Seven episodes into its debut season, NBC has renewed the time-traveling thriller for season 2, the network announced Friday. The decision came after the show solidified its spot as the No. 1 new program this fall for viewers aged 18 to 49, reaching more than 47 million viewers across platforms.

The show, which premiered in September, follows Eve (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin), who find themselves in a prehistoric land with a group of strangers after falling through a massive sinkhole that opens up in modern-day Los Angeles. Together, they must find a way to survive their new reality, as Eve's estranged husband Gavin (Eoin Macken) and their daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) work to find a way to their family.

La Brea also stars Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos and Josh McKenzie.

Gorecki, 19, previously told PEOPLE it feels "phenomenal" to be one of the first limb-different actors to become a series regular with her breakout role on the show. Like Izzy, Gorecki is an amputee, having lost her foot in a logging accident when she was 14.

"To be a person that other amputees [and] other limb-different people can look up to and say, 'I can do that. I can do this. I can achieve my dreams,' is a completely indescribable feeling," she said in September. "When I walked out of the theater after watching Wonder Woman, I looked at my sister and I said, 'I can do anything.' And that's what I want to be to other people."

She also teased what's to come with the first season of La Brea. "I think there's a lot to be surprised by because there are so many different stories," Gorecki added. "Everybody, every single person, every single character that you see has a different story, and every single person's story is absolutely fascinating."