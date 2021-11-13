Kyra ​​Sedgwick Posts Photo of 'Insanely Talented' Son at Welcome to Rockville Music Festival

Kyra Sedgwick is one proud mom!

On Friday, Sedgwick shared a photo of her son Travis Bacon performing with his band Contracult Collective at the Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. The snap shows a giant screen projecting a live feed of Travis as he plays guitar and sings into the microphone.

"My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!!" the mom of two wrote in her caption.

Sedgwick shares Travis, 32, as well as 29-year-old daughter Sosie Bacon with longtime husband Kevin Bacon.

Sedgwick and Bacon wed in 1988. Bacon previously shared with PEOPLE what makes his marriage to Sedgwick work.

"Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as talent," he said. "She's never been anything other than supportive of me. She doesn't have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I'm the same way."

In April, the Footloose actor, 63, shared that quarantining with each other during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was a true "test" of their 33-year marriage.

"My wife and I realized that we've been married for a really long time, and quarantine really was an amazing, kind of, test for our marriage because I mean, we were really isolated," Bacon said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I think after a while we realized that we would kind of have to, even in our place, go away from each other."

Bacon went on to share that he and Sedgwick, 56, would separate from one another during the day and meet up again later for meals.

"So we would have breakfast, then she'd basically go to the bedroom, which we called the lair, and she spends a lot of time in her lair. Then she'd text me and say, 'Do you wanna do lunch later?' and I'd say 'sure' and you know, we'd meet in the kitchen, and then she'd go back to the lair," he explained.

"And, again, you know, drinks, maybe dinner, whatever," Bacon continued. "And then we'd get back together in the kitchen and do the same thing all over again."