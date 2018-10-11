Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec's 6-Month-Old Twins Make Their Shark Tank Debut

Meet Shark Tank‘s baby sharks.

In Sunday’s episode, an entrepreneur by the name of Nathan Day pitching his company, LugBug, asks for Robert Herjavec‘s assistance in demonstrating his invention: a device which Day says is the most convenient way to carry a child seat.

“I’m going to need some help to demo this,” he says. “Robert, you just had twins. Why don’t you come up here and give me a hand.”

“I am an expert,” Herjavec, 55, says as he proceeds to the front.

“But you know, Robert, to get the true feel of this, I thought we might need a little more help,” Day says. “Come on out, guys.”

Herjavec’s wife, Kym Johnson, enters the room with their 6-month-old twins in tow. A surprised Herjavec says, “Guys, I’d like to introduce you — you all know Kymmy, of course — I’d like to introduce you to Hudson. And this beautiful child is Haven.”

Glenn Nutley

The couple welcomed twins in April, she announced in an Instagram photo that showed Herjavec carrying son Hudson Robert and daughter Haven Mae in his arms.

“I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” the former Dancing with the Stars pro, 41, wrote in the caption.

A source previously shared with PEOPLE exclusively about the birth, “Robert and Kym are so excited. And thrilled and happy about their yummy babies!”

Robert Herjavec/Instagram

Herjavec is already a father of three children from a previous marriage.

In December, the couple revealed that they were expecting two babies after Johnson Herjavec confirmed her pregnancy with a too-cute ultrasound photo featuring a fetus flashing a thumbs-up gesture.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.