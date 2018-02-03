Kylie Minogue Says 'Awkward' Trademark Battle Against Kylie Jenner Was 'Nothing Personal at All'

There is room for two Kylies in this world after all.

It’s been a year since Kylie Minogue won the legal battle against Kylie Jenner over the trademark of their shared first name. And on Friday, the “Dancing” singer, 49, finally opened up about her thoughts on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, and their bout.

“I’ve never met Kylie Jenner. I’ve never met any member of the family – actually, I’ve met Kendall just in passing at a fashion event – but I honestly don’t know them,” Minogue told Rolling Stone.

“It’s awkward because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I’m at pains to say. Trademark is long, it’s boring, it’s expensive, and it’s really important. I’ve been doing that for years and years,” she said.

Adding, “It was just causing confusion with customers. As long as it’s clear, then we can all win. I’m sure I’ll meet them one day.”

In February 2017, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office reportedly rejected Jenner’s 2014 trademark request she planned to use to grow fashion and beauty lines under the brand name “Kylie.”

KDB, an Australian-based business representing Minogue filed a notice of opposition to Jenner’s application in February 2016. “Hello My name is KYLIE #lightyears,” she tweeted at the same, quoting a lyric her 2000 track “Light Years” and seemingly pointing out the years of experience she believes she has over Jenner.

“The weird thing is, in America, when I am there, they would never introduce me just as ‘Kylie’; it’s still ‘Kylie Minogue.’ It took so long for people to get my name in the first place,” Minogue said to Rolling Stone.

Meanwhile, Jenner is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

PEOPLE first confirmed the makeup mogul was pregnant in September, with a source revealing that Jenner and Scott would welcome a daughter in February. Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian is also expecting her first child — a boy — with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.