Kylie and Kendall Jenner Party with Sofia Richie While Celebrating Their Friend's Birthday

Girls’ night out!

Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner partied with Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie while celebrating their mutual pal Tiffany Sorya’s birthday on Saturday night.

The trio appeared to get ready with each other for the night out, as Richie, 20, documented her hair and makeup process on her Instagram Story before Kylie showed off her friend’s completed look.

“Wow, wow, wow!” Kylie, 21, praised Richie in an Instagram Story video as the model showed off her sparkling silver bra and teased hairdo.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also shared a clip of her and Kendall, 23, posing in their outfits for the night. Kylie rocked a blonde wig and a glittering pink dress, while Kendall opted for a midi-length leopard print dress with a high slit up the side.

The ladies then took a party bus to their final location, which was decorated with silver balloons and streamers. The guests sipped on personalized cocktails and, in one clip, Kendall danced around with a microphone.

Earlier this month, Kylie and Sofia celebrated the birthday of another mutual friend with Handmaid’s Tale-themed bash that sparked backlash from social media users.

In honor of pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou‘s birthday, Kylie transformed her house to resemble Gilead, the fictional setting of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel and its popular television series adaption.

Sofia and Kylie posed in matching red Handmaid’s costumes, and guests had the option of two specialty cocktails — “praise be vodka” and “under his eyes tequila.”

While Kendall, Kylie and Sofia enjoyed their night out, Disick has been enjoying a vacation in Costa Rica with his kids and ex Kourtney Kardashian, as well as her sister Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West.

“They are all filming for the show [Keeping Up with the Kardashians],” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They have a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned.”

Earlier this month, Kourtney opened up about going on family trips alongside Richie and Disick during an episode of KUWTK. The trio first raised eyebrows when they were spotted vacationing together in Cabo in December.

“Honestly, it was fine,” Kardashian, who shares three children with Disick, explained. “She’s like, easy to be around. She’s not causing drama.”

“The trip was really fun and easy. I know that we don’t have to travel together and I don’t think that we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” she said. “I feel like we are doing our best to make everything super normal for the kids… So I think as long as we’re all okay with it, I think it’s really amazing to be able to all travel together.”

