Kylie and Kendall Jenner Celebrate New Year's Eve Together During Snow-Filled Getaway

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are ringing in the New Year together!

In an Instagram video shared by Kylie, 23, on Thursday, the two sisters enjoyed the slopes during a day of skiing. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also shared a photo of herself and Kendall, 25, posing against a snowy backdrop while bundled up in parkas and skintight jumpsuits.

"New year’s eve 🤍," she captioned the sister snap.

In another post, Kylie shared a photo of herself and Kendall sitting next to each other in skiing helmets and gear as they enjoyed their vacation. "sister 🤍🏂🏂," she fittingly wrote alongside the image.

Their trip comes after the pair celebrated Christmas together with their family.

Although the famous family had to cancel their annual Christmas Eve party this year, they were still able to get together for an intimate bash at Kourtney Kardashian's house.

"Just the family coming over tonight," Kourtney wrote alongside one festive snap. "Wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve ❤️🎄"

Kim Kardashian West also shared a handful of photos from the festivities, which she attended with daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, as well as sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 18 months.

"Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night! 🎄" she wrote alongside one social media post. "A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday."

In addition to celebrating with her sisters, Kylie also showed her daughter Stormi plenty of holiday love.