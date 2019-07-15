Meet Kylie Jenner's New BFFs: Losing Jordyn Woods 'Forced' Her to Make New Friends, Source Says

Kylie Jenner brought her squad to Turks and Caicos for a celebratory girls trip promoting her launch of the new summer body care-focused products of her Kylie Skin line.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, is staying in a private villa with Sofia Richie, makeup artist Ariel Tejada, assistant Victoria Villarroel and baby daughter Stormi.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Calls Sofia Richie ‘Perfection’ as She Shows Off Bikini Body in Turks and Caicos

“It’s only girls and close friends of Kylie’s. She invited Sofia because she finds her very sweet,” a source tells PEOPLE of Richie, 20, who is dating her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick. “Kylie gets along great with her. The whole family has accepted Sofia.”

Unsurprisingly absent from the getaway is Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, who fell out with the Kardashian-Jenner family after hooking up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s child.

Image zoom

The two used to be inseparable, and Woods often accompanied Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott and Stormi on vacations. But a source tells PEOPLE that losing her best friend prompted Jenner to focus on other friendships.

“As sad as the Jordyn situation has been for Kylie, she has also been forced to make new friendships,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Some of the girls on her trip, used to be more like acquaintances, but they are now great friends.”

Image zoom Jordyn Woods (left) and Kylie Jenner Splash News

This confirms what PEOPLE learned when the cheating scandal broke. “She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” an insider said in March. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”

One girl who seems to have stepped into Woods’ role is Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The model has been in the makeup mogul’s circle for years and remains pals with Woods, who had a run-in with Jenner at Karanikolaou’s June birthday bash. Still, she’s been more present in the reality star’s social media lately. In one post, Jenner even called Karanikolaou, 22, her “twin.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Brings Stormi Along for Kylie Skin Launch Trip — and Gets a Kiss from Travis Scott

The pair seem to have coordinated outfits for the trip, sharing a photoshoots of the “twinning” moments. On their first day in Turks and Caicos, they matched in baby blue, changing into the same tight-skinned, two-piece catsuit for the evening.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Talked About ‘How Rich She Is’ at the Met Gala, Says Alex Rodriguez

“partners in crime,” Karanikolaou captioned the image, which Jenner also shared on her own Instagram.

She also posted a photo of Karanikolaou playing with Stormi, 17 months, in the pool.

In first look at the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner opens up about losing Woods, saying that it was for the best and that she “needed to grow without her.”