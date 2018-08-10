Woman Taken from Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party by Stretcher to an Ambulance

It wasn’t all fun and games at Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party.

An unidentified woman was photographed being taken out of Kylie’s party by paramedics on a stretcher. The woman laid face-down on the stretcher as they loaded her into an ambulance.

While it’s unclear what happened, Caitlyn Jenner and close friend Sophia Hutchins were also seen in the background as the events unfolded.

A source tells PEOPLE that the woman was drunk and transported from the party early in the night, before birthday girl Kylie had arrived.

Kylie celebrated her milestone birthday with a family dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles followed by a dance party at Delilah’s in a room decorated with pink tinsel, a mural of the KarJenner crew and a ceiling covered with balloons.

Much of the night was documented on social media by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, but there was no indication of a medical incident.

Kylie’s sisters — Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — were all there for the bash. Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, her brother-in-law Kanye West, and mom Kris Jenner also came out.

The star-studded event also included appearances by Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kendall’s ex Blake Griffin, and celebs like rapper Nicki Minaj, model Winnie Harlow, model Bella Hadid, singer The Weeknd and comedian Dave Chapelle.

Guests were given pink solo cups with “Kylie’s 21st” written on them. A cake came later, topped with a Barbie doll dressed as Kylie in her second birthday outfit.

At one point, the KarJenners sisters united on a couch for a fun photo shoot.

The festivities reached their peak with Kris’ emotional toast to her youngest daughter, captured by the (nearly) billion dollar beauty mogul’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

In her speech, the momager reminisced about watching Kylie grow up — giving a shout-out to Kylie and Scott’s 6-month-old daughter, Stormi.