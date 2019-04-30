Kylie Jenner Wishes 'Bestie & Hubby' Travis Scott a Happy Birthday: Let's 'Have Another Baby'

Kylie Jenner isn’t done celebrating Travis Scott‘s birthday just yet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dedicated a touching tribute to the rapper on Instagram Tuesday in honor of his 28th birthday, calling him her “real life bestie & hubby.”

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she wrote. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.”

Along with the sweet message, Jenner posted a series of photos of the couple, including a few with their 14-month-old daughter Stormi — and it’s clear the star has babies on the brain. She concluded her message to Scott on a not-so-cyptic note, writing: “Let’s f— around and have another baby.”

“I love u mama/wifey,” Scott commented on the post. “We shall rage 4ever.”

Her mom, Kris Jenner, also posted a sweet tribute to Scott for his special day, writing on Instagram, “Happy birthday @travisscott! 🎂 Thank you for making @kyliejenner so happy, for being the most amazing father to my granddaughter, and for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you x #HappyBirthdayTravis.”

Jenner has spent the last week showering Scott with plenty of birthday love. Over the weekend, the makeup mogul appeared to buy out a billboard in Los Angeles to celebrate his special day.

The billboard, first spotted by fans this weekend and located in the West Hollywood, features a giant portrait of Stormi, alongside a sweet photo of Jenner, 21, and their baby girl.

“Happy birthday daddy,” the billboard reads. “Love, Mommy & Stormi xo.”

The billboard came days after Jenner and Stormi, alongside several members of the Kardashian and Jenner family, celebrated Scott during an Avengers-themed party.

At last Thursday’s celebration, held at Cinepolis in Westlake Village, California, Jenner surprised her boyfriend with a personalized cake, which included miniature figurines of Scott, Jenner and Stormi dressed up in superhero costumes. While the whole party was held in Scott’s honor, the sweet message that was printed atop the cake was perhaps the most telling about how deeply Jenner feels for him.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY HUSBAND!” was printed in capital letters, as captured in big sister Kim Kardashian West‘s Instagram Story.

For the party, the family of three wore creative looks ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, which marked the epic end of the Avengers saga.

Jenner dressed up as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest superheroes — Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson — while Scott went more old school as Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man.

Little Stormi was decked out as Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth — fitting, given her name.

“Happy end game everyone,” Jenner captioned the sweet family photo, snapped in front of a red luxury sports car. “Oh you didn’t catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you.”