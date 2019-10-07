Kylie Jenner ‘Really Wants Her Friends Around’ After Splitting from Travis Scott, Source Says

Kylie Jenner is in good company.

A source tells PEOPLE Jenner is turning to her best friends for support in the wake of her split from Travis Scott.

“Kylie is doing great. She had a very busy and fun week,” the source says. “She has also spent several nights with her friends. After separating from Travis, she really wants her friends around. She feels lucky to have amazing girlfriends that support her. She seems very happy and positive.”

Over the weekend, Jenner hit up Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with a group of pals. And on Friday night, the 22-year-old spent some time with BFF Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolaou. Jenner shared a photo of the pair wearing matching outfits for the occasion.

“Just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond,” Jenner captioned a series of photos on Instagram of her and Karanikolaou wearing the same skirt and cropped T-shirt set in different colors, topped with a fur hat.

Above all, the source says Jenner is focused on being a mom to 20-month-old daughter Stormi

Above all, the source says Jenner is focused on being a mom to 20-month-old daughter Stormi

“During the day, she is all about Stormi,” the source says. “Kylie is young with endless energy. She has help, but she also loves being a mom. She is very involved with Stormi. She always seems the happiest when she is with her daughter.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Tyga ‘Care for Each Other Deeply’ as ‘Friends’ as She Denies Date, Sources Say

Image zoom Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Theo Wargo/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

PEOPLE confirmed last week that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source said. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

RELATED: Travis Scott Drops Video for ‘Highest in the Room’ After Kylie Jenner Split — ‘You Say You Love Me’

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she added. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Scott also addressed the split, writing on his Instagram story, “It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true.”

“Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real,” he concluded.

One source told PEOPLE last week that “several issues” contributed to the breakup. According to the source, while Jenner “is all about family life and really wants a second baby,” Scott is focused on his booming music career.

“She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” the source explained. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”