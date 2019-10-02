Kylie Jenner 'Wanted a Second Baby' but 'Had Trust Issues' Ahead of Travis Scott Split: Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott weren’t quite on the same page when it came to their future, a source tells PEOPLE.

The couple, who share 20-month-old daughter Stormi, have decided to take a break from their relationship after more than two years together — and a source says their clashing priorities contributed to the split.

“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” says the source. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”

But while the makeup mogul, 22, is ready to settle down and expand their family, Scott, 28, is still focused on his booming music career. According to the source, the stress of their lifestyles put a strain on the relationship.

“She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” says the source. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

And when it comes to relationship role models, Jenner is looking at sister Kim Kardashian West, 38, for inspiration.

“Kylie looks up to Kim and really wants was she has with Kanye [West],” says the source.

Jenner and Scott have yet to publicly address the break and reps for the couple have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: From Engagement Speculation to Rumored Cheating, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Relationship Timeline

The two were last seen together at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 28.

The outing was a family affair as Jenner and Scott brought out baby Stormi. The rapper was seen giving his daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek as Jenner held her in her arms.

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty

But Scott was noticeably absent at Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s wedding in South Carolina on Monday evening. Jenner attended with Stormi, her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Say Parenthood Has Had the Opposite’ Effect of Hurting Sex Life

Jenner and Scott have been dating since they were spotted cozying up together at Coachella in 2017. The pair recently opened up about their relationship in Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue,” with Jenner revealing, “We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.”

Over the years, the two have fueled engagement and even marriage rumors as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often referred to Scott as her “hubby.” Scott has also used the term “wifey” to describe Jenner.

In July, a source told PEOPLE, “Kylie is very happy with her life,” adding that she and Travis were “discussing marriage.”