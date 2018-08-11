Kylie Jenner Is 'Very Proud That She's Only 21 and Accomplished so Much Already,' Says Source

Kylie Jenner has way more to celebrate this year than just turning 21.

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul had the best time celebrating her birthday alongside family and friends.

“She gets a bit emotional thinking back about everything amazing that has happened this year,” the source explains, adding that “after her big party” at Delilah, a restaurant-lounge in Los Angeles, “she had a smaller birthday celebration at home with Stormi.”

“She just loves being her mom,” the source says.

Jenner, who graced the cover of Forbes‘ ranking of the most successful female businesswomen last month, “is very proud that she is only 21 and has accomplished so much already,” the source shares, also explaining that there’s one experience that Jenner holds nearest to her heart: motherhood.

“She says the best thing to happen to her is Stormi. She is crazy about her little girl,” the source concludes.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of ‘Most Special Gift’ Stormi’s Face in Honor of 21st Birthday

Making her love for her 6-month-old daughter abundantly clear this week, Jenner kicked off her birthday festivities on Thursday by calling Stormi “my most special gift.”

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel,” Jenner wrote alongside a sweet mother-daughter portrait on Instagram.

“My heart,” the proud parent captioned another image.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Says There’s ‘Nothing Better’ than Holding Her Daughter Stormi: ‘My Little Love’

The KUWTK source also tells PEOPLE that Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott are “doing great.”

“They are amazing parents and equally excited about spending as much time as possible with Stormi,” the source says.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty

While spending time together at her Calabasas home on Friday, Jenner shared a cute father-daughter video on Snapchat that showed Stormi laughing and smiling in her father’s arms as they danced to music in front of the house.

“Do you like the music, baby?” Jenner said to her smiling baby girl as the 26-year-old rapper planted sweet kisses on his child’s face while rocking her back and forth.

Showing off how well he knows his girlfriend, Scott also gifted the car-loving Jenner a vintage Rolls Royce, which was presented to Jenner with a big red bow attached to the classic vehicle’s grill.

“Mommy’s new gift! I love you mommy, Stormi,” the Astroworld hitmaker said in a video shared on his Snapchat account Friday.

RELATED: Kylie’s Almost a Billionaire — But How Much Are the Rest of the Kardashian-Jenners Actually Worth?

Scott also shared a sweet Instagram shout-out to the star calling his girlfriend of over a year his “wifey”.

“Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May God continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness,” he captioned a series of three photos, including an image of them at the Met Gala in May when the mother of one made her red carpet return three months after welcoming Stormi.

“Baby!! I love you,” Jenner responded in the comments section along with a red heart emoji.