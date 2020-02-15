Kylie Jenner Celebrates Valentine's Day After Travis Scott Split with Girls' Painting Lunch

It’s a Valentine’s Day celebration for the gals this year as far as Kylie Jenner is concerned!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, documented her holiday on her Instagram Stories, showing off the impressive decorations and activities at a Galentine’s Day lunch.

The makeup mogul began by showing off the heaping piles of fruit, cheese and crackers platters, and Valentine’s Day-themed snacks before revealing the adorable place settings that adorned each seat.

Atop each pink plate was a bear-shaped container of pink, red and white candies, as well as a rose and heart-shaped lollipop. In addition, instead of name cards, each guest’s name was embroidered in pink onto a white napkin. Sweet notes about each guest were the final touch to each plate.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's lunch Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On Kylie’s place setting read a note that read, “I [love] you because… you see the beauty in everything.”

“I [love] you because… of the way you are always there for me,” read the note atop a plate for Kylie’s BFF Yris Palmer.

On guest Stassie Karanikolaou’s setting, the note read, “I [love] you because… you make me smile when I forgotten how to.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Valentine's Day Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Valentine's Day Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Valentine's Day lunch Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says Hairstylist ‘Cut Off All My Hair’ After She Went for a Trim

Other treats shown in Kylie’s snaps included chocolate-covered strawberries, avocado toast, and cinnamon rolls.

Before the painting began, Kylie shared a snapshot of the blank canvas, which had a tag reading, “Paint with your [heart],” dangling from a big pink bow.

Karanikolaou went on to paint a picture of a heart-shaped Chanel handbag. Kylie’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi also had a canvas, which she decorated with her little handprints.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's painting lunch Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Stormi's painting Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie’s documentation of her afternoon wasn’t complete without a selfie moment.

The mother of one shared a video with a cherry filter over her face, revealing a long brunette wig that had blonde highlights. Kylie shared on her Instagram earlier in the day that her hairstylist had given her natural locks a cut.

“@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” Kylie wrote in a black-and-white video, tagging Jesus Guerrero and showcasing her new short ‘do, which stops before her shoulders.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner kylie jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Valentine’s Day this year arrived just four months after Jenner’s split from Travis Scott, her boyfriend of over two years with whom she shares Stormi.

PEOPLE confirmed in October that Jenner and Scott, 28, had decided to take a break from their relationship. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

True to their word, they have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter, most recently ringing in Stormi’s Feb. 1 birthday as a family with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party. They also hit an Oscars afterparty together on Sunday night with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE this week that while Jenner and Scott “are very happy” spending time together, it’s still “too early to say that they are officially back together.” According to the source, Jenner “doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis.”

After their split, multiple insiders told PEOPLE last fall that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was spending time with Drake, and she was also forced to deny rekindling her relationship with ex Tyga after she was photographed outside a recording studio where the rapper was working.

The source told PEOPLE this week that Scott wasn’t “thrilled” about Jenner spending time with other men, adding that Scott is “very protective of Kylie.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

The source said that while Jenner and Scott “are great together,” Jenner “doesn’t want this public back-and-forth when it comes to her relationship with Travis.”

According to the source, “When she is ready to announce that they are back together, she will.”

On Valentine’s Day last year, Jenner had an over-the-top heart-shaped display of red rose sculptures installed in the entry of her Hidden Hills mansion, which one floral expert at the time estimated to have cost about $67,000.