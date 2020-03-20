Kylie Jenner Agrees with the Surgeon General's Coronavirus Warning: 'Please Stay Inside'

Kylie Jenner is doing her part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Jenner, 22, urged her 166 million Instagram followers to practice social distancing amid the outbreak, hours after U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams called on her to help teens and millennials to understand the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leading by example, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she’s been home for “nine days.”

“Hey guys. Happy self-quarantine!” Jenner said on her Instagram Stories. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing.”

She continued. “I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

Jenner stressed the importance of taking the situation seriously, saying “nobody’s immune” to the disease.

“Please stay inside, you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine,” she said. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

Social distancing is aimed at healthy people who do not have any signs of illness. The idea is to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid large groups (current guidance from the federal government recommends that Americans do not congregate in groups larger than 10) and stay six feet apart from other people. For those who have recently come in contact with someone with a confirmed case of the virus, or those who are starting to show symptoms (such as coughing, sneezing, fever or respiratory problems), it is best to self-quarantine, or self-isolate, which are both medical terms. That means staying home for 14 days, the time it takes to develop symptoms, isolated from other people to reduce the risk of exposure. People should make sure to wash their hands frequently, avoid sharing the bathroom and other spaces with other household members and refuse any visitors.

Jenner also called on her fellow influencer friends to do their part in spreading new and accurate information as well.

“New evidence actually shows that a large percentage of people in the hospital right now are young adults,” she said. “I love you guys. We’re gonna get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self-quarantine. And I encourage other influencers to also speak out and encourage their followers to also self-quarantine.”

Jenner said she’s been keeping herself busy by playing with 2-year-old daughter Stormi, doing puzzles, cooking and binge-watching television.

“Being at home is fun,” she added.

Her comments came just hours after Adams made a plea to social media influencers during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“We need to get our influencers — Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell — we need to get Kylie Jenner, and our social media influencers out there helping folks understand that this is serious, this is absolutely serious, people are dying,” he said.

“Think about your grandmother, think about your grandfather,” Adams added of millennials. “Think about the fact that you’re spreading disease, which could ultimately be what kills them.”

As of Friday, there are more than 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. Many states and cities have closed schools, including New York City, the largest school district in the country. States have also begun closing restaurants and bars to help encourage individuals to stay home and avoid large group gatherings.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.