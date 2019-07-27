Kylie Jenner Unfollows Jordyn Woods on Instagram 5 Months After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Image zoom Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The end of Kylie Jenner‘s friendship with Jordyn Woods appears to be Instagram official.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul has unfollowed her ex-BFF on the social media app. While it’s unclear the exact moment Jenner unfollowed Woods, 21, it seems to have come shortly after Woods was spotted in Houston partying with Khloé Kardashian’s ex James Harden.

The move also comes about five months after it was reported that Khloé and Tristan Thompson were officially over because he had kissed Woods.

Jenner has 141 million followers, but only follows 125 accounts. When PEOPLE checked on Friday, Woods was not included in that number. Woods, however, still appears to follow Jenner and her cosmetics line’s account. A rep for Woods did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jenner unfollowed Thompson back in late February, while Khloé unfollowed Woods just days after the scandal.

Earlier this week, Woods was captured in footage by TMZ smoking hookah and dancing near the Rockets point guard at a busy Houston bar.

Woods’ time spent with Harden comes months after the explosive scandal involving herself and Thompson, 28, with whom Khloé shares 15-month-old daughter True. While on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk, Woods admitted that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had kissed her, but has denied having sex with him.

Nonetheless, Woods moved out of Jenner’s house after the scandal broke in February and has been estranged from the famous family since.

“It’s just, you know, things happen, and of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be,” Woods said in an interview with ET in June.

Khloé, however, never wants to see Woods again.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!,” the Revenge Body star said on Twitter in March, after Woods appeared on Red Table Talk.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” Khloé said in another tweet. “Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Woods has also spent time with another famous Kardashian ex: Ray J, who starred in the infamous 2003 sex tape with Kim Kardashian West that was leaked in 2007.