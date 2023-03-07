Kylie Jenner and Tyga's Relationship: A Look Back

Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship had its fair share of highs and lows, dominating headlines and Snapchat feeds from the start.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister's on-and-off romance with the "Freaky Deaky" rapper drew criticism early on due to the couple's seven-year age difference; Kylie was 17 and Tyga was 24 when rumors began swirling that they were dating in the fall of 2014. At the time, however, Kylie's mom Kris Jenner shut down speculation by saying "Kylie isn't dating anybody."

But when Jenner turned 18 that August, the reality star and the rapper went official with the romance. Tyga even gifted Jenner a Ferrari for her birthday that year.

After briefly splitting multiple times throughout their two-year relationship, Jenner and Tyga broke up for good in April 2017.

Later that month, Jenner was spotted out with rapper Travis Scott. The pair quickly became an item and now share two children together: daughter Stormi and son Wolf.

For his part, Tyga moved on with Instagram model Camaryn Swanson, but their relationship was short-lived; she accused him of emotional and physical abuse in October 2021 and he was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department the following day in connection with a domestic violence incident. Most recently, he has been linked to singer Avril Lavigne after they were seen sharing a kiss in Paris in March 2023.

Both Tyga and Jenner have shared that there's no "bad blood" between them, with the rapper revealing in 2018 that the pair still kept in touch on occasion.

Here's a look back at Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship.

November 2011: Kylie Jenner and Tyga meet at Kendall Jenner's 16th birthday party

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

Jenner first met her future beau when she was just 14 years old. Tyga performed at Kendall Jenner's Sweet 16 party, which was shown on season 6 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At the time, Tyga was in an on-and-off relationship with model Blac Chyna.

The following year, Tyga welcomed a child with Chyna and they two got engaged shortly after.

July 27, 2014: Kylie Jenner and Tyga hang out with friends

In July 2014, Jenner shared a photo of herself spending time with Tyga, Chris Brown, sister Kendall and more pals on Instagram.

August 10, 2014: Kylie Jenner celebrates her 17th birthday at Tyga's house

The reality star rang in her 17th birthday with a star-studded bash that included pals Justin Bieber, Brown and sister Kendall — and was hosted by Tyga, according to TMZ.

Days later, TMZ confirmed that Tyga and Chyna had officially called off their engagement.

October 21, 2014: Kris Jenner says Kylie Jenner is not dating Tyga

Despite rumors that Jenner and Tyga were dating, Jenner's mother Kris told Ryan Seacrest, "Kylie isn't dating anybody. [Tyga is part of] this whole little group of kids who have been around forever – and I call them kids because relatively speaking, they kind of all travel as a pack and they enjoy each other's company."

Kris added that Tyga lived in the same neighborhood as her family.

March 14, 2015: Tyga posts a photo of Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Marc Piasecki/Getty

In March 2015, Tyga shared a since-deleted photo of Jenner on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Certain things catch your eye, but only few capture the heart." The post added fuel to the pair's romance rumors.

April 25, 2015: Tyga appears to get a tattoo inspired by Kylie Jenner

The heavily-tattooed star was spotted with some new ink that appeared to be dedicated to the makeup mogul. The tattoo, located on Tyga's inner right elbow, featured the word "Kylie" in large, black letters. Tyga showed a glimpse of the design on Instagram in a since-deleted snap.

June 24, 2015: Kylie Jenner and Tyga jet off to France together

MPI99/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The pair joined Jenner's then-pregnant sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris in Cannes, France, for a dinner party.

July 27, 2015: Khloé Kardashian defends Kylie Jenner's relationship with Tyga

Jenner's big sister Khloé Kardashian stepped in to defend Jenner from the backlash around her and Tyga's age gap. In an interview with Complex, the Revenge Body star said that their relationship is a "rare circumstance."

"Kylie is not a normal 17-year-old," she said. "You're not gonna say, 'Hey, so what are you doing this weekend?' and have her say, 'Having a slumber party at my girlfriend's' or 'Going to prom.' That's not what Kylie does. Kylie is taking business meetings and bought her first house, or she's going on a private plane with Karl Lagerfeld to take a meeting. That's not even what people do in their 30s. It's a rare circumstance, so let's treat this as a special case."

August 9, 2015: Tyga gifts Kylie Jenner a Ferrari for her 18th birthday

Keith Johnson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tyga went all out to surprise Jenner for her 18th birthday, gifting her a $320,000 Ferrari at her Bootsy Bellows bash in West Hollywood.

August 11, 2015: Kylie Jenner and Tyga cozy up in Mexico

To cap off her birthday celebrations, Jenner headed to Punta Mita, Mexico, for a getaway with her beau and her closest pals. During the trip, Jenner and Tyga were spotted holding hands on a romantic beach walk, ziplining and riding a jet ski together.

August 18, 2015: Tyga joins Kylie Jenner on her family vacation to St. Barths

The jet-setting duo traded Mexico for St. Barths later that month, with Tyga flying in to join Jenner's family on the island.

"This is the first time I'm bringing a guy on a family trip, so I'm a little nervous about how it's going to go," Jenner confessed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, marking the first time their relationship was addressed on the series.

"I am so excited to see Tyga," she said. "I love having T around. I feel like he just keeps me sane, and he always wants to do everything that I want to do, and we love going on adventures."

August 31, 2015: Kylie Jenner stars in Tyga's NSFW music video

Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415/FilmMagic

The pair turned up the heat on their relationship in Tyga's R-rated music video for his single "Stimulated," which features explicit lyrics that seem to reference Jenner.

He raps: "They say she young, I should've waited / She a big girl, dog, when she stimulated." In the accompanying music video, the two kissed and cuddled up to each other.

October 31, 2015: Tyga releases another music video with Kylie Jenner

A few months later, the couple shared the screen again when Jenner starred alongside Tyga in the music video for his single "Dope'd Up," which saw them navigating a horror-movie-inspired haunted house.

November 20, 2015: Kylie Jenner and Tyga briefly split

After over a year of dating, the pair broke things off in November 2015, several sources confirmed.

"She's caught him lying and talking to other girls behind her back before, and this was the last straw," one source said.

But the split didn't last long, with Jenner posting a photo of her and Tyga holding hands the following day and telling fans to "chill" on Snapchat. Two days later, they attended the American Music Awards together.

January 27, 2016: Tyga says he would marry Kylie Jenner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

During an appearance on Kocktails with Khloé, Tyga played a round of f---, marry, kill and said he would marry Jenner.

"Yeah for sure. Yeah. Y'all know that," he doubled down when asked if he "really" wanted to marry Jenner.

May 2, 2016: Kylie Jenner and Tyga attend the Met Gala

While Jenner and Tyga did not walk the red carpet together, they both attended the Met Gala in 2016 and sat next to each other inside the event. They were later seen arriving at an afterparty together, both wearing Balmain looks.

May 12, 2016: Kylie Jenner and Tyga split again

Jason Kempin/Getty

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Tyga broke things off once again in May 2016 after nearly two years of dating, PEOPLE confirmed.

News of their split came just days after Tyga's ex Chyna revealed that she was expecting a child with then-fiancé Rob Kardashian, who is Jenner's older brother.

May 2016: Kylie Jenner and Tyga both move on with new flames

Both Jenner and Tyga appeared to move on quickly after their split, with the KUWTK star sparking romance rumors with rapper PartyNextDoor while Tyga was spotted out in Cannes with lingerie model Demi Rose Mawby on multiple occasions.

June 17, 2016: Tyga breaks his silence on split from Kylie Jenner

The rapper opened up about his split from Jenner in an interview with Big Boy TV, revealing that he felt like their high-profile relationship had overshadowed his career. He also shared that he wasn't ruling out the possibility of getting back together down the line.

"When you're in a very public relationship like that, it's hard for other people to see you differently than that," he said. "Being in that it took a lot, career wise, everything. It overshadowed a lot of my talents and a lot of things that I worked hard for."

He added that the decision to separate was "a mutual thing," explaining, "This is what needs to happen." He continued, "Maybe later on in life, maybe we might come back. She's young."

June 24, 2016: Tyga and Kylie appear to be back together

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Less than two months after breaking up, the couple appeared to be on the mend.

"Tyga is working hard to get her back," an insider told PEOPLE. Meanwhile, Jenner posted a sexy snap of herself on Instagram, tagging Tyga in the photo. He followed suit, posting and then deleting a shot of Jenner in that same outfit on what appeared to be his bed with the caption, "They always come back," according to The Shade Room.

Another source confirmed that the duo "have been talking and have seen each other recently, but nothing's official."

September 9, 2016: Kylie Jenner shows off her "promise ring" from Tyga

James Devaney/GC Images

After days of flaunting an enormous sparkler on her ring finger on Snapchat, Jenner set the record straight: She and Tyga were together again, but they weren't engaged.

"If this is a promise ring, I want to know what my engagement ring is gonna look like," she wrote alongside a photo of her bling.

December 31, 2016: Kylie Jenner and Tyga strip down for a short film

Jenner and Tyga costarred in a sultry short film, shot and directed by photographer Sasha Samsonova. The video premiered on Christmas Day as a "little surprise gift for the world," according to Samsonova, who captured the reality star showering in the buff and sharing a kiss with Tyga.

April 2017: Kylie Jenner and Tyga split for good

Kevin Mazur/Getty

After a few months of being back on, the pair called things off for good in April 2017. While at the time an insider told PEOPLE that Jenner and Tyga were just on a break, Jenner began dating Travis Scott soon after.

July 20, 2017: Tyga says he is "not in love" with Kylie Jenner anymore

During a radio interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, Tyga revealed that while there was no animosity between the pair, he was no longer in love with his ex.

"I mean, I have love for her. But, like, I'm not in love no more," Tyga said. He added, "When it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was really bad."

He also acknowledged her new relationship with Scott, saying, "I don't feel no type of way." He added that Scott was "not in the wrong," explaining, "It's not like I broke bread with him. It's not like he's my day-one homie."

August 20, 2017: Kylie Jenner says she and Tyga will "always have a bond"

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

After their split, Jenner spoke highly of her ex and their time together, revealing that they had parted on good terms. During an episode of Life of Kylie, she shared that there "was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond."

"There was no crazy fight, we just decided … well, I decided that I'm really young," she said. "I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person."

February 14, 2018: Tyga confirms there's "no bad blood" between him and Kylie Jenner

The rapper echoed his ex during an appearance on the hip-hop morning show Everyday Struggle, confirming things were all good between them and that they still kept in touch now and again.

"You just get older, you get me?" he said. "It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it. She has her new life, I have my new life and that's it. There's no bad blood, no problems."

August 2019: Kylie Jenner and Tyga cross paths in Las Vegas

Over two years after calling it quits, the former couple ran into each other in Las Vegas in August 2019. Jenner was their celebrating friend Sofia Richie's 21st birthday while Tyga was reportedly in town to perform at JEWEL Nightclub.

PEOPLE reported at the time that Jenner and Tyga "exchanged pleasantries and mingled amongst the two groups before coming together in the Karaoke Room to party."

October 3, 2019: Sources say Kylie Jenner and Tyga are "friends"

Just days after Jenner had split from then-boyfriend Scott, a tabloid claimed that Jenner and Tyga had spent time together early in the morning. The next day, Jenner shut down rumors of a rekindled romance, tweeting, "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

A source told PEOPLE that the exes were simply "friends," adding, "There is really no reason to believe that Kylie is interested in any more with Tyga."

A second source reiterated, "There is a lot of history and they both care for each other deeply. She has a soft spot for him and vice versa."