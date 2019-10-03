Kylie Jenner and Tyga ‘Care for Each Other Deeply’ as ‘Friends’ as She Denies Date, Sources Say

Kylie Jenner said so herself: There’s nothing going on between her and her ex, Tyga.

After news of her split from Travis Scott broke earlier this week, a tabloid claimed Jenner had spent time with Tyga in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The rumor circulated alongside photos of two of Jenner’s close friends at a recording studio in Los Angeles being used by the rapper.

Jenner set the record straight on Thursday, tweeting, “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

According to a source, Jenner, 22, and Tyga, 29, are simply “friends.”

“There is really no reason to believe that Kylie is interested in any more with Tyga,” says the source, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is focused on her 20-month-old daughter Stormi with Scott.

“She isn’t totally finished with Travis and it does seem she hopes they can somehow find a spark again,” the source says. “She is definitely in no rush to date again.”

A second source confirms Jenner and Tyga have always been on good terms, noting, “There is a lot of history and they both care for each other deeply. She has a soft spot for him and vice versa.”

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Beats by Dre

Jenner and Tyga dated on and off for over two years before officially calling it quits in 2017. Shortly afterward, Jenner started dating Scott when they met at Coachella that April.

Both Jenner and Tyga have said things ended on good terms. On an episode of Life of Kylie in August 2017, Jenner said there “was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond.”

“There was no crazy fight, we just decided … well, I decided that I’m really young,” she continued. “I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”

RELATED: Blac Chyna Says She Learned About Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s Relationship When She ‘Got Thrown Out’

Tyga also acknowledged that the relationship had run its course.

“You just get older, you get me?” he said on the hip hop morning show Everyday Struggle last year. “It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it. She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that Jenner and Scott are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together.

One insider told PEOPLE that “several issues” contributed to the decision. According to the insider, while Jenner “is all about family life and really wants a second baby,” Scott is focused on his booming music career.

“She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” the insider explained. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty

Still, the insider said the two remain focused on their daughter, even as they live apart.

“There is absolutely hope that they will get back together,” the insider added. “They are both young, but smart when it comes to their relationship.”