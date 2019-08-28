Kylie Jenner and Ex Tyga Cross Paths in Las Vegas Nightclub: Report

Talk about a blast from the past!

Kylie Jenner and her Tyga handled a potentially awkward situation with grace when the exes bumped into each other in a Las Vegas nightclub over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the former couple crossed paths inside the Sapphire Club while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was there celebrating Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday. Tyga had reportedly performed at JEWEL Nightclub before stopping by the club with his entourage.

The two reportedly exchanged pleasantries and mingled amongst the two groups before coming together in the Karaoke Room to party.

Jenner, 22, and Tyga, 29, dated on-and-off for three years before calling it quits in April 2017.

Shortly after, Jenner began dating current boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares 18-month-old daughter Stormi.

Aside from running into her ex, the beauty mogul had an eventful weekend in Sin City partying with friends to celebrate Richie’s milestone moment.

On Saturday, she flew out to Las Vegas via private jet with Richie, Scott Disick, Anastasia Karanikolaou and a few other friends. Once they arrived, the group started the festivities at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas before hitting XS Nightclub.

Jenner wore a pink latex dress for the occasion. Richie pulled out all the stops for her birthday celebrations and was dressed in a pink crystal-embellished Yousef Al-Jasmi catsuit.

Richie’s birthday comes as she’s been spending more and more time with members of the Kardashian family — especially Kylie Jenner.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner grew close with Richie after cutting ties with longtime best friend Jordyn Woods earlier this year.

“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama,” the source said. “She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that.”