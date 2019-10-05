Kylie Jenner 'Twins' with Her Best Friend in Ab-Baring Ensembles After Split from Travis Scott

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Some bonds can’t be broken.

Amid her recent split from boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner is turning to her best friends and family for support. On Friday night, the 22-year-old spent some time with BFF Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolaou, and the pair wore matching outfits for the occasion (as they often do).

“Just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond,” Jenner captioned a series of photos on Instagram of her and Karanikolaou both wearing the same skirt and cropped T-shirt set in different colors, topped with a fur hat.

Karanikolaou shared the same photo on her own social media, captioning it, “my twin flame.”

Throughout the evening, the beauty mogul also documented her and her friends cooking meatless chili together on her Instagram Stories — laughing when her friend Yris Palmer finished her entire bowl.

“What? It was so good,” Palmer replied to Jenner in the video.

Kourtney Kardashian also stopped by to spend some time with her sister, and shared a sweet video of the duo on her Stories, in which Jenner lovingly gives her big sister a kiss on the cheek.

PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that Jenner and Scott are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together.

“They are taking some time but not done,” said a source. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper struggled to get on the same page when it came to their future, which contributed to their decision to split, according to the source.

“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” the source said. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”

While the reality star is ready to settle down and expand their family, Scott is still focused on his music career. According to the source, the stress of their lifestyles put a strain on the relationship: “She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

Jenner publicly confirmed the news on Thursday, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Scott also broke his silence on the split on Friday and addressed rumors that he cheated on Jenner.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” Scott wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

“Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real,” he added.

An insider told PEOPLE that “any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false.”