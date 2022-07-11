Kylie Jenner Turns Heads During Hollywood Date Night with Travis Scott

The Kylie Skin mogul and her rapper boyfriend enjoyed a well-earned break from parenting at Craig's in West Hollywood Sunday

Kylie Jenner dazzled on a date night with boyfriend Travis Scott on Sunday.

The couple enjoyed a well-earned break from parenting their 5-month-old son by dressing up for a meal at Craig's in West Hollywood, with Scott holding Jenner's hand as they made their way into the restaurant.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur, who has been vocal on social media about her fitness journey since she welcomed her baby boy in February, stopped the show in a black PVC mini dress paired with a miniature studded purse, black open-back heels, and dark sunglasses.

Jenner kept the rest of her look simple with minimalist makeup, small hoop earrings and her jet black hair swept back into a sleek bun – aside from one strand left out in front.

Scott, 31, was casual but fashionable in a grey Dior T-shirt, ripped medium wash jeans and Nike sneakers, which he accessorized with a Dior belt and diamond chain.

Kylie Jenner Travis Scott Sandwich Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Jenner and her rapper beau have also been whipping up meals in their kitchen recently too.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul recently shared an Instagram Story of them eating some homemade sandwiches she'd prepared while also revealing the secrets of the recipe to her 356 million followers.

"Bae said i want a sandwich," Jenner wrote in a caption about Scott's request to have an open-faced hoagie filled with lettuce, pickles, onions, turkey and salami.

Jenner also added mustard to the sandwich before putting it together and tagging the father of her two children, Stormi Webster, 4, and her new baby boy. Scott then reposted the photo to his own Instagram story.

While Jenner looked stunning on Sunday, she's previously admitted that she's struggled to cope with her postpartum recovery since her son was born in February.

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said, referring to her firstborn, Stormi.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she continued. "And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

Jenner went on to say "it's been hard" and that she "didn't even think [she'd] make it to this workout today."