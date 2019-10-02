Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: A Look Back at Their Sweetest Moments

Though the couple is taking some time apart, their love story is still one for the books
By Diane J. Cho
October 02, 2019 11:09 AM

As baby girl Stormi Webster turned 1, dad Travis Scott wrote her a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram and, of course, had to include mama Kylie Jenner and this dreamy moment of them on a yacht.

Kylie supported her man at the 2019 Grammys, where they shared a loving kiss to celebrate Travis’ three nominations: best rap album for Astroworld and best rap performance and best rap song for “Sicko Mode.”

The parents brought little Stormi to the premiere of Dad’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, in August 2019.

The two took a family trip to Portofino, Italy, in August 2019 to explore the romantic city and do a little shopping.

“partners in crime 4 evaaa💗💦🦋👨‍👩‍👧,” the mom of one posted on July 21, 2019.

Travis and Kylie definitely got the 2019 Met Gala camp memo when they arrived in stunning, on-theme looks. The rapper wore a double-breasted suit by Kim Jones for Dior and the reality star wore a sheer Versace dress.

Kylie threw Travis an epic 28th birthday party, complete with personalized snacks, Hennessy Slurpees and Cactus Jack-themed cleaning supplies. The two partied the night away and planted kisses on each other throughout the event.

In addition to a lavish birthday party, Kylie wrote a touching note on Instagram to share her feelings about her partner in crime.

“watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one,” she wrote. “i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s f— around and have another baby.”

The pair went full-out on Halloween 2018 by dressing up as characters from the Marvel universe. Kylie went the Captain Marvel route, while Travis donned an Iron Man suit. 

Here, the parents are seen sharing secrets at brother-in-law Kanye West’s Sunday Service on Easter 2019.

For Kylie’s 22nd birthday, Travis showered their home in roses — and baby Stormi approved.

“baecation 🖤💦,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned this picture-perfect shot.

After giving birth to Stormi in February 2018, the parents snuck out for a little getaway at Seaspice Miami to celebrate.

