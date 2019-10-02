Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster's Most Unforgettable Family Moments

Family Milestones
Mom, Dad and Stormi arrived at Daddy’s Netflix documentary premiere, Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 27, 2019.
Out to Sea
Stormi went sightseeing with Daddy during their August 2019 family trip to Italy.
Mommy and Me
Then, Stormi had some mom-and-daughter time with Kylie as they posed with matching mini purses.
No. 1 Dad
“The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn’t wait to spend everyday with u to conquer this planet 👨👩👧⚡️🦋🔥,” Travis wrote, making a special shout-out his sweet little girl, just because.
Matchy, Matchy
Stormi loves twinning with mommy! She’s loves it so much, she does it pretty often.
Family Ties
The stylish family donned matching tie-dye Stormi merch as this cute candid was taken.
Little Fashionista
“my loves 😍😍,” mom Kylie gushed on Instagram over Travis and little Stormi, wearing the cutest mini Fendi hat and floral dress.
Homebody Baby
Sometimes low-key moments at home (with great lighting) are the best moments to bond with your baby girl.
Proud Parents
Here, the loving parents supported Stormi every step of the way as she learned to walk.
Stormi's World
Stormi had on her most fabulous party dress to celebrate her 1st birthday with daddy.
Date with Dad
Daddy-daughter time seems essential when Travis is home from touring.
On the Move
No matter where she goes, Dad is close by and ready to protect her.
Perfect Portrait
There’s nothing stronger than the bond between mother and daughter.