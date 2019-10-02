Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster's Most Unforgettable Family Moments

The young family of three have always been as close as can be
By Diane J. Cho
October 02, 2019 12:43 PM

1 of 14

Family Milestones

Rich Fury/Getty

Mom, Dad and Stormi arrived at Daddy’s Netflix documentary premiere, Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 27, 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Out to Sea

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi went sightseeing with Daddy during their August 2019 family trip to Italy.

3 of 14

Mommy and Me

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Then, Stormi had some mom-and-daughter time with Kylie as they posed with matching mini purses.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

No. 1 Dad

Travis Scott / Instagram

“The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn’t wait to spend everyday with u to conquer this planet 👨‍👩‍👧⚡️🦋🔥,” Travis wrote, making a special shout-out his sweet little girl, just because.

Advertisement

5 of 14

Matchy, Matchy

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi loves twinning with mommy! She’s loves it so much, she does it pretty often.

6 of 14

Family Ties

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The stylish family donned matching tie-dye Stormi merch as this cute candid was taken.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

Little Fashionista

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“my loves 😍😍,” mom Kylie gushed on Instagram over Travis and little Stormi, wearing the cutest mini Fendi hat and floral dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

Homebody Baby

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Sometimes low-key moments at home (with great lighting) are the best moments to bond with your baby girl.

Advertisement

9 of 14

Proud Parents

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Here, the loving parents supported Stormi every step of the way as she learned to walk.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

Stormi's World

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi had on her most fabulous party dress to celebrate her 1st birthday with daddy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

Date with Dad

Travis Scott/Instagram

Daddy-daughter time seems essential when Travis is home from touring.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

On the Move

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

No matter where she goes, Dad is close by and ready to protect her.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

Perfect Portrait

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

There’s nothing stronger than the bond between mother and daughter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.