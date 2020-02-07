Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are 'Spending More Time Together' but Not an Official Couple: Source

Four months after their split, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott remain close.

A source tells PEOPLE that the exes, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi, “are spending more and more time together.”

“They are very happy,” the source says. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

According to the source, it seems like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, “doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis.”

And Jenner “has done very well without Travis,” the source says. “Her family knows that she will continue to do well, even if things with Travis don’t work out.”

“But they are great together,” the source adds. “And of course, it’s best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible.”

PEOPLE confirmed in October that Jenner and Scott, 28, had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

True to their word, they have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter, most recently ringing in Stormi’s Feb. 1 birthday as a family with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party.

Both have also had sweet things to say about each other in the press. In an interview with XXL magazine in December, the rapper said, “I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” adding, “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

And in her cover interview for the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner said she and Scott “have such a great relationship.”

“We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her,” she said. “We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”