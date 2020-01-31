Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Seem to Get Along Great’ as They Celebrate Stormi’s 2nd Birthday

In the months since their split, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are continuing to keep daughter Stormi — and her happiness — the main priority.

Following their breakup this past fall, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and rapper have continued to amicably co-parent their little girl.

“Kylie seems happy with the way things are. She still just loves being a mom and focusing on her business,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

“She doesn’t seem upset that she is just co-parenting with Travis,” says the source.

In early October, Jenner, 22, publicly confirmed the news that she and Scott, 27, were no longer together, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.” She also added that they were prioritizing their baby girl. “Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Staying true to their word, the former couple has continued to keep Stormi their main focus, including spending quality time together as a trio.

Just last week, the musician and reality star — who spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter — reunited as a family for a trip to Disney World in celebration of Stormi’s upcoming 2nd birthday.

Jenner posted moments from the outing, sharing a slideshow of photos on Instagram. And while she did not include any photos of Scott in the post, a fan captured the exes together in a video also shared to Instagram. In the clip, Scott is seen walking behind Jenner’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was strolling hand-in-hand with her daughter Penelope, 7, and her 6-year-old niece North. Jenner followed quickly behind them.

“Travis came to Disney World. He and Kylie are co-parenting and seem to get along great,” says the source. “They are not together though.”

“The trip to Disney World kicked off Stormi’s birthday celebration a couple of weeks ago. And they have continued to celebrate,” shares the source.

But the celebrations for Stormi aren’t over yet!

On Saturday, Jenner has a “huge party” planned for Stormi, according to the source.

“Stormi is having a ‘proper’ birthday party on Saturday. It’s a huge party and will of course be insane. Kylie has been planning for months,” says the source. “She has been working with a planner, Mindy Weiss. She is super excited.”

In December, Jenner opened up about her plans for Stormi’s milestone birthday.

“Starting to plan Stormi’s 2nd bday .. it’s gonna be insane i can’t wait,” Jenner wrote on Twitter.

The proud mama celebrated Stormi’s first birthday in 2019 with an extravagant amusement park-themed party dubbed “StormiWorld” — a nod to Scott’s Astroworld.