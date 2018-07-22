Cuddle Up! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pack on the PDA in Affectionate Couple Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t afraid of packing on the PDA.

Following Scott’s performance at Lollapalooza Paris on Saturday, the rapper shared a photo of the pair snuggling up while enjoying a quiet moment together.

In the black and white image, the 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul appears to be kissing the 26-year-old rapper’s head, while tenderly holding onto his neck.

“First ferdi,” Scott wrote in the caption, which, according to Urban Dictionary, refers to either a cute or very cool boy. However, the caption could also have been in reference to Ferdi restaurant, where the couple dined together after arriving in the city, according to E! News.

In addition to sharing several behind the scenes video of his concert, Jenner posted a video of the Eiffel Tower sparkling at night.

Before jetting off abroad, the couple — and proud parents to 5-month-old daughter Stormi — were seen stepping out for a dinner date in New York City on Wednesday at Carbone.

The couple, who have been dating since connecting at Coachella in April 2017, recently posed for their first-ever photo shoot together to grace the cover of GQ‘s August issue. In the interview, Jenner also revealed that as soon as they realized there was a spark between them, she immediately hit the road with him, as he was in the middle of a tour at the time.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other,” Jenner recalled. “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’ So I just went on tour.”

She also revealed that it was all the time they spent together on the road that solidified their bond.

“We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason,” Jenner said. “We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

During the interview, the couple also commented on how they weren’t remotely concerned about the so-called “Kardashian curse” — the belief that all the men who date a member of the famous family ultimately end up derailing.

“I don’t even be looking at motherf—ers,” Scott said. “I don’t be looking at s—. Kylie actually likes me for me. Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I’m on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I’m not into all the other s—. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different.”

Jenner was equally unbothered by the notion, acknowledging that while Scott isn’t “really cool” with her and her family’s level of fame, “he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family.”

“For sure, I know he doesn’t like the attention,” she added. “That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing.”