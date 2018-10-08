Kylie Jenner Is 'Very Happy' with Travis Scott — But They Aren't Married, Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t married, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sent fans into a frenzy when she referred to Scott as her “hubby” on social media over the weekend — but according to a source, it’s just an affectionate nickname.

“Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren’t married,” says the source. “There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.”

According to the source, Jenner, 21, and Scott, 26, who have been dating since connecting at Coachella in April 2017, have their hands full with their 8-month-old daughter Stormi.

“They are busy taking care of Stormi,” says the source. “And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible.”

The source also says Jenner has “been open about wanting a second baby eventually, but she isn’t ready yet.”

“She just loves being a mom and really wants Stormi to have a sibling,” says the source.

Jenner herself recently revealed that she’s been thinking about baby no. 2. During a late-night question and answer session on Snapchat with BFF Jordyn Woods over the weekend, the new mom said she’d love to give Stormi a baby sister.

“I want another baby, but when is the question, and I’m definitely not ready right this second,” she said before hinting that she wouldn’t be so secretive the next time around.

“When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys,” she promised.

Jenner also revealed that her daughter is a total “daddy’s girl.”

“They have this crazy connection,” she said. “It’s cute to watch. When Dad’s around, I’m not even there. It’s like she doesn’t see me, but it’s cool.”