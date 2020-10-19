"They’ve both been dating here and there and are mature about that," a source tells PEOPLE

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Not Back Together' But Are 'Really Happy Co-Parenting': Source

Kylie Jenner shared some steamy photos with ex Travis Scott over the weekend, causing some to speculate on whether the former couple had gotten back together — but a source tells PEOPLE that's not the case.

"There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate," the insider says. "But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The source says that Jenner, 23, and Scott, 29 — who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster — have "both been dating here and there and are mature about that."

For now, the former couple are "really happy co-parenting Stormi and are on the same page about raising their daughter."

"None of their loved ones would be surprised if they eventually ended up back together, but it’s not happening right now," the source adds.

Reps for Jenner and Scott did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Saturday, Jenner shared a pair of photos of herself and Scott sporting some pieces from the latest Givenchy collection.

"dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial 🤍," the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in the caption, tagging the fashion house's creative director. "this collection is wow 🤤🤤 congrats !!! can’t wait to see more. ✨✨"

Image zoom Travis Scott and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/instagram; Youtube

Scott commented on the photos, writing, "💥☄️🏊🏽‍♂️🏊🏽‍♂️."

Earlier this month, the reality TV star and rapper took Stormi to a farm for some fall festivities that included a tractor ride and posing in a field of flowers.