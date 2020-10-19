Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Not Back Together' But Are 'Really Happy Co-Parenting': Source
"They’ve both been dating here and there and are mature about that," a source tells PEOPLE
Kylie Jenner shared some steamy photos with ex Travis Scott over the weekend, causing some to speculate on whether the former couple had gotten back together — but a source tells PEOPLE that's not the case.
"There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate," the insider says. "But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship."
The source says that Jenner, 23, and Scott, 29 — who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster — have "both been dating here and there and are mature about that."
For now, the former couple are "really happy co-parenting Stormi and are on the same page about raising their daughter."
RELATED: Travis Scott Says He Is Raising Daughter Stormi to Know That She Can Do 'Anything a Man Can Do'
"None of their loved ones would be surprised if they eventually ended up back together, but it’s not happening right now," the source adds.
Reps for Jenner and Scott did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
On Saturday, Jenner shared a pair of photos of herself and Scott sporting some pieces from the latest Givenchy collection.
"dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial 🤍," the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in the caption, tagging the fashion house's creative director. "this collection is wow 🤤🤤 congrats !!! can’t wait to see more. ✨✨"
Scott commented on the photos, writing, "💥☄️🏊🏽♂️🏊🏽♂️."
Earlier this month, the reality TV star and rapper took Stormi to a farm for some fall festivities that included a tractor ride and posing in a field of flowers.
Jenner and Scott split last October after two years of dating, but have remained friendly and often spend time together as they co-parent Stormi. The mother of one has previously said she and Scott are "like best friends."
- Casey Goode Opens Up About the Hardest Part of Son's COVID Treatment and His 'Emotional' Homecoming
- Robert Redford Is Mourning His Son James' Death with His Family: 'The Grief Is Immeasurable'
- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Not Back Together' But Are 'Really Happy Co-Parenting': Source
- Kelly Osbourne Is 'So Excited' to Host 2020 CinéFashion Film Awards: It'll Be a 'Great Evening'