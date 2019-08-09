'We'll Get Married Soon': All  the Times Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Had Fans Thinking They'd Already Tied the Knot

Kylie Jenner sent fans into a frenzy of speculation that the makeup mogul was tying the knot with boyfriend Travis Scott after she was spotted boarding a plane to Italy with what looked like a wedding dress in tow ahead of her 22nd birthday on Aug. 10.

As it turns out, it was only the latest in a string of false alarms about the marital status of Stormi’s parents. A source confirmed to PEOPLE, “It’s not Kylie’s wedding and she is only flying to Italy to celebrate her birthday.” The reality star is known for her over-the-top birthday ensembles, so perhaps we’ll see the dress in question in a post of her and her family living it up on the “mega yacht” they’re celebrating on.