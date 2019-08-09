'We'll Get Married Soon': All the Times Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Had Fans Thinking They'd Already Tied the Knot
Destination Wedding?
Kylie Jenner sent fans into a frenzy of speculation that the makeup mogul was tying the knot with boyfriend Travis Scott after she was spotted boarding a plane to Italy with what looked like a wedding dress in tow ahead of her 22nd birthday on Aug. 10.
As it turns out, it was only the latest in a string of false alarms about the marital status of Stormi’s parents. A source confirmed to PEOPLE, “It’s not Kylie’s wedding and she is only flying to Italy to celebrate her birthday.” The reality star is known for her over-the-top birthday ensembles, so perhaps we’ll see the dress in question in a post of her and her family living it up on the “mega yacht” they’re celebrating on.
Lambo Love
To celebrate Scott’s 28th birthday on April 30, Jenner pulled out all the stops for her man: an epic star-studded birthday party in L.A., an enormous sneaker-shaped flower arrangement and … a Lamborghini.
“Wifey you go in every time,” Scott wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his new luxury ride. While some thought his pet name suggested that the pair had taken the next step, fans know that the couple often refer to each other as “hubby” and “wifey” on social media, which sources say are just affectionate nicknames.
Romance & Roses
Scott hasn’t skimped on the details when it’s come to extravagant floral displays for his love of over two years, and each of them look more like a potential proposal than the last.
When Jenner came home to find rose petals covering the floor and a gorgeous flower installation waiting for her, she shared the romantic gesture to Instagram — and once again had fans wondering if she and Scott had already tied the knot.
“Just because flowers are the best kind,” she captioned the video on Instagram. “Thank u hubby.”
Babies & Bling
The lip kit queen hasn’t been shy about showing off new bling since she and the “Astroworld” rapper got together, and eagle-eyed fans have been quick to spot any new sparklers the star’s worn on that finger (there have been quite a few).
In a February 2019 post of the couple cuddled up on a staircase, Jenner sent fans into overdrive with a new ring on her finger and the teasing caption, “Baby #2?” But when a fan asked if they were actually expanding their family, she was quick to clarify: “no lol.”
New Year, New Ring
Just a few weeks after Scott told Rolling Stone that the pair’s engagement was imminent, she was seen wearing yet another massive diamond ring on Instagram and while out and about in L.A. With the number of faux-engagement rings the star’s teased, we can only imagine what the real deal will look like.
Future 'Fire' Proposal
In a rare candid interview which addressed the public speculation over their relationship status, the rapper opened up to Rolling Stone in December 2018 about his hopes to marry Jenner “soon.”
“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ ” he told the outlet, adding, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”
'Wifey' Material
PEOPLE confirmed in October 2018 that despite their frequent use of the terms “hubby” and “wifey,” there was no wedding on the horizon for the happy couple.
“Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren’t married,” a source told PEOPLE. “There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.”