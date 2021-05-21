Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'Love Each Other' but Aren't 'Exclusive,' Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doing what's best for their family as they continue to navigate their relationship.

Jenner and Scott, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, are not exclusively dating, a source tells PEOPLE — but the love between them is not lost.

"They love each other. They enjoy spending family time with Stormi. They all travel together. Kylie and Travis also have date nights," the source says. "They have worked hard to create a family situation that's best for them. Being together 24/7 doesn't work, so they still have separate homes."

"They are not exclusive, but Kylie isn't seeing anyone else, either," the source adds.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, Stormi Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

The pair split in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have remained friendly and often spend time together as they co-parent Stormi. Jenner, 23, has previously said she and Scott, 30, are "like best friends."

After Stormi's birthday party in February, a source told PEOPLE that while Jenner and Scott spend a lot of time together, they're not a couple.

"Travis and Kylie are great co-parents," the source said at the time. "They share custody, but also spend a lot of time together with Stormi."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

After Jenner posted several steamy photos with Scott last fall on Instagram, a source similarly told PEOPLE that the exes were not back together, despite speculation surrounding the photo shoot.

"There's a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they're even openly affectionate," the source said. "But they're not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship."

That source added at the time that the rapper and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had "both been dating here and there, and are mature about that."