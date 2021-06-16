A onlooker tells PEOPLE that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were being "sweet and cute together" during the 2021 Parsons Benefit

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Looked 'Fully Back On' During Night Out in NYC with Daughter Stormi: Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent some quality time together in the Big Apple with daughter Stormi Webster on Tuesday.

The pair and their 3-year-old daughter had a family night out at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York City, where Scott was honored alongside a handful of creatives.

Jenner, 23, and Scott, 30, posed for photographers together on the red carpet of the event, which was held at the The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport District. He wore a double-breasted dark suit, which he accessorized with two oversized necklaces. Jenner, on the other hand, wore a figure-fitting green gown with matching sheer gloves.

Their little fashionista, Stormi, stood by their side wearing a charcoal textured gown and some high top sneakers.

Inside the event, an onlooker tells PEOPLE Jenner and Scott were open with their affection towards one another.

"Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together," the source says. "They were holding hands and seemed fully back on."

At one point, Scott pulled Stormi onto his lap in a sweet father-daughter moment, according to the insider.

The source says Scott showed some love for Jenner during his acceptance speech too, saying, "Wifey, I love you so much." (Scott has used the endearing term to describe the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the past.)

Scott was presented with the Parsons Table Award at the event. He was honored alongside Macy's, Inc. chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette; Angela Ahrendts, Apple Retail's former SVP and Burberry's former CEO; artist Carrie Mae Weems; and designers Gabriela Hearst and Kerby Jean-Raymond.

"I'm very excited to be receiving this honor from The New School and grateful to be a part of this group of innovators," Scott said in a statement sent to the press before the event. "I've always tried to fuse fashion, technology and the arts into everything I do. These are all linked and a natural extension of my work. It has never been about specific brands or labels for me. It's about the vision. It's about making your own things, seeing what's out there, and never compromising."

After the party, Jenner shared a photo of herself and Scott in her arms, simply captioning the shot, "24 hours in NYC."

The family outing comes just weeks after Jenner and Scott celebrated Memorial Day with Stormi. In the videos shared to Jenner's Instagram Stories, Stormi and her dad were seen teaming up to take the Kylie Cosmetics founder in a playful water balloon fight.

"Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together," another source told PEOPLe at the time, adding that Jenner is "very happy" with Scott.

"They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great. They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation," the insider said.

"They love each other," the source continued. "Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It's all benefitting her."

Jenner and Scott split in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have remained friendly and often spend time together as they co-parent Stormi.

"We have such a great relationship," Jenner said of the "Sicko Mode" rapper in March 2020 cover story with Harper's Bazaar. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her."

"We stay connected and coordinated," she added. "I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

In an interview with XXL magazine in December 2019, Scott said he will "always" have love for Jenner.