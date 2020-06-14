Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Photographed Leaving Los Angeles Hot Spot After Night Out

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split in October after over two years of dating, but have continued to spend time together and co-parent daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hit the town on Saturday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, and the rapper, 28, were both photographed leaving Los Angeles hot spot The Nice Guy. Although the pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi, were photographed leaving separately, Scott was seen getting into Jenner’s vehicle.

The makeup mogul wore a long black jacket for the outing, while Scott wore a black t-shirt and matching pants.

In recent months the pair have sparked speculation that they’ve rekindled their romance, with a source previously telling PEOPLE the two are in a “great” place — but are not officially a couple.

“Things are great with Kylie and Travis,” the source said. “They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

In October, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner later publicly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

Since then, they have continued to co-parent their daughter, celebrating Stormi's 2nd birthday in February together with a trip to Disney World as well as an extravagant party.

In honor of Scott’s 28th birthday in April, Jenner also shared a loving tribute, calling him “daddy of the year.”

"DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year!" Jenner captioned the sweet post, which included photos and videos of the daddy-daughter duo. "I'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness!"

"The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift," she added. "ok i'm crying. love you forever!"

The post came almost two months after the reality star posted a series of flirty throwback images of the pair online, alongside the cryptic message "it's a mood."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, which was published in February, Jenner shared that she still has a "great relationship" with Scott after their split.