Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spending Time Together as They're 'Still Figuring Things Out': Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still “figuring things out” after they decided to take “some time apart” from their two-year relationship.

“It’s all over the place. They’re still figuring things out but are spending time together,” a source tells PEOPLE of their current status.

On Monday, the rapper shared a video of their daughter Stormi, 20 months, dancing around to one of his songs. Kylie, 22, was with them, as she can be heard in the video asking the toddler, “Is that daddy, Stormi?”

Kylie has made clear that while she and Scott, 28, are on their break, they are still on “great terms” and are focusing on Stormi.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she tweeted days after PEOPLE confirmed their break. “our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Both Kylie and Scott have addressed the swirling rumors since their breakup, with Kylie saying that she did not go on a “2 a.m. date” with her ex, Tyga, and Scott saying that allegations he cheated on Kylie “are just simply not true.”

Echoing Kylie’s earlier sentiment, he said that “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

While their future remains an unknown at the moment, a source previously told PEOPLE that “there is absolutely hope that they will get back together.”

“They are both young, but smart when it comes to their relationship,” the source added.

Just a day later, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie “isn’t totally finished with Travis and it does seem she hopes they can somehow find a spark again,” and that she “is definitely in no rush” to date someone else.

Still, among the issues the pair needs to work through is balancing their lifestyles.

An insider told PEOPLE that Kylie is “is all about family life and really wants a second baby,” while Scott is focused on his music career. “She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs.”

“Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants,” the insider said.

Even after their split, Kylie still has babies on the brain: during a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Story on Friday, Kylie said “I can’t wait to have more babies” — though she did admit that she’s “not ready just yet” to give Stormi and little brother or sister.