Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Say They Fight About What TV Show to Watch, Too

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t so different from your everyday couple.

In the cover story for Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue,” the couple — who share 19-month-old daughter Stormi — revealed that they aren’t always on the same page when it comes to choosing a TV show to watch.

“After [Stormi] falls asleep, we watch a lot of TV and we get lost in the theater room and just watch a whole lot of shows and movies. We usually fight over what TV show we’re going to watch,” said Jenner, 22.

Nonetheless, the stars always have “a lot of fun together,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said. “We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.”

Jenner added that along with relaxing and watching television, she and her “Sicko Mode” rapper husband, 28, spend their days off with their daughter.

“”We do a lot of swimming; Stormi loves swimming, so we’re always in the pool or playing in her room or taking her out to lunch with us,” she said.

Jenner also revealed how she prioritizes self-care despite her busy schedule as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

“I have good faith,” she said. “I remain positive. I only keep positive people and positive energy around me, and I practice positive thoughts. I stay close to my family and love family time — and a good skincare routine.”

Last month, Scott was joined by Jenner and Stormi on the red carpet for the premiere of his Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in Santa Monica.

Scott’s documentary gives viewers a look into the musician’s life and rise to stardom — from his childhood days to becoming a dad last year. A trailer for the Netflix film includes home footage clips of Scott as a kid, video from his Super Bowl halftime performance and clips of Jenner and Stormi.

The family of three also embarked on a luxurious European getaway over the summer in honor of Jenner’s 22nd birthday.

Playboy‘s “Pleasure Issue,” on stands Tuesday, is available now for purchase.