Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy Date Night in Italy Ahead of Her Lavish Birthday Celebration

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are taking their love to the streets of Capri!

On Thursday, the couple was photographed sweetly holding hands while enjoying a date night in the romantic Italian city.

For the outing, Scott, 28, kept it cool in a white T-shirt and jeans while Kylie, 21, wore a Versace two-piece set paired with a black handbag, gold sandals and mini hoop earrings.

The makeup mogul and the rapper just touched down in the European country in honor of Kylie’s 22nd birthday on Saturday.

For the occasion, Kylie has chartered the mega yacht Tranquility.

According to TMZ, the 300-ft. ship accommodates 22 guests, comes with a 29-person crew and costs about $1.2 million per week. It includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights.

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie are also on the trip, with Kourtney Kardashian expected to join with her and Disick’s three kids at some point. Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble was also photographed on the boat.

Kylie and Scott has previously sparked speculation that they would be tying the knot on the vacation after Kylie was spotted boarding a private plane with what looked like a wedding dress earlier this week.

A source has since told PEOPLE they have no such plans.

“It’s not Kylie’s wedding and she is only flying to Italy to celebrate her birthday,” said the source. “She had a big, successful year and she wanted to treat herself, her family and friends to the best party.”

The source added that sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian are expected to stay home in Los Angeles.

Kylie and Scott, parents to 18-month-old daughter Stormi, have been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE the two are definitely thinking about taking the next step in their relationship.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” the source said. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

While Scott may not be popping the question in the immediate future, he has not held back when it comes to showing Jenner just how much he loves her.

On Monday, Jenner woke up to her house completely covered in red roses.

Kylie shared a video of the sweet gesture on Instagram, captioning it “My house is covered in ROSES! @TravisScott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😭😭😭😭.”

In the clip, Kylie pans the camera to show her feet walking through the sea of flowers as her and Scott’s daughter Stormi excitedly throws petals in the air in the background.

Kylie also showed off the card Scott gave her, which reads “Happy Birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”