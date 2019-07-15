Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
23 featured stories since

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Discussing Marriage,' Source Says

The couple shares 17-month-old daughter Stormi

By Aurelie Corinthios
July 15, 2019 07:54 PM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are thinking about taking the next step in their relationship, according to a source.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

Jenner, 21, and Scott, 28, have been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017. They’re parents to 17-month-old daughter Stormi — and according to the source, they hope to expand their family.

RELATED: Meet Kylie Jenner’s New BFFs: Losing Jordyn Woods ‘Forced’ Her to Make New Friends, Source Says

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source says. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Skip
Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
23 featured stories since
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Revisit the Early Seasons
9/20/2015
Lamar Odom Hospitalized: Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner Pray
10/14/2015
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Dating Tips from Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
1/31/2016
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Engaged Officially
4/5/2016
Newly Engaged Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna All Smiles in LA
4/6/2016
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Engagement Has Kardashians 'Concerned'
4/13/2016
Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Welcome Blac Chyna into Their Family
6/28/2016
Blac Chyna and Rob Celebrate Khloe's Birthday with Kim, Kourtney and Kylie
6/27/2016
The Game Says He Slept with Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna
9/19/2016
Love-Hate Relationships: Inside the Kardashians' and Jenners' Most Controversial Couplings
12/2/2016
Khloé Kardashian 'Found Strength' in the Crisis That Prompted Her Family to Put Their Lives in Her Hands
12/15/2016
The Kardashian-Jenners Celebrate Mother's Day with Dream Kardashian — but Where Is Blac Chyna?
5/14/2017
A Ranking of the Richest Women of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan
9/24/2017
Khloé Kardashian Says Kylie Jenner Is the 'New Rob' Because She's Never Around
11/19/2017
The Final Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Is Here — and Pregnant Kylie Is a No-Show
12/25/2017
Kim, Khloé & Rob Kardashian Enjoy Kris Jenner's Valentine's Dinner - and a Kanye West Sing-Along
2/15/2018
Kendall Jenner Tells Caitlyn 'Happy Father's Day to the Soul That Raised Me'
6/17/2018
The Most Epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sibling Fights Ever
8/6/2018
Kris Jenner, 63, Pays Tribute to 'My Ride or Die' Corey Gamble on His 38th Birthday
11/10/2018
Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Honor Late Kardashian Patriarch Robert Sr. on His Birthday
2/23/2019
Kylie Jenner Calls Sofia Richie 'Perfection' as She Shows Off Bikini Body in Turks and Caicos
7/14/2019
Meet Kylie Jenner's New BFFs: Losing Jordyn Woods 'Forced' Her to Make New Friends, Source Says
7/15/2019
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Discussing Marriage,' Source Says
7/15/2019

RELATED: Travis Scott Says He and Kylie Jenner Will ‘Get Married Soon’: ‘I Gotta Propose in a Fire Way’

Fans have long speculated that the couple, currently celebrating the Kylie Skin summer launch in Turks & Caicos, are engaged — or even already married. Jenner most recently put the rumors to rest in a cover interview with Paper in February.

Calling Scott a great dad, a “big kid,” and a fantastic partner, Jenner said when it happens — and she seemed certain it would soon, according to Paper — she’ll be sure to announce their nuptials.

“I’ll let everybody know,” she promised.

RELATED: All of Kylie Jenner’s Rings That Have Sparked Engagement Speculation

Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott “are looking to get married soon,” but that the makeup mogul is “taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail.”

That said, “things are in a great place with Travis,” the source said. “They’re always together and just really happy.”

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.