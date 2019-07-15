Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Discussing Marriage,' Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are thinking about taking the next step in their relationship, according to a source.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

Jenner, 21, and Scott, 28, have been dating since they met at Coachella in April 2017. They’re parents to 17-month-old daughter Stormi — and according to the source, they hope to expand their family.

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source says. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

Fans have long speculated that the couple, currently celebrating the Kylie Skin summer launch in Turks & Caicos, are engaged — or even already married. Jenner most recently put the rumors to rest in a cover interview with Paper in February.

Calling Scott a great dad, a “big kid,” and a fantastic partner, Jenner said when it happens — and she seemed certain it would soon, according to Paper — she’ll be sure to announce their nuptials.

“I’ll let everybody know,” she promised.

Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott “are looking to get married soon,” but that the makeup mogul is “taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail.”

That said, “things are in a great place with Travis,” the source said. “They’re always together and just really happy.”