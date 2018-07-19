Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Dine in N.Y.C. After She Reveals They 'Don't Go on Dates'

Travis Scott may hate restaurants, but he made an exception on Wednesday night.

The rapper was spotted arriving for dinner at Carbone in New York City with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Jenner, 20, was all smiles in a black minidress and combat boots for the night out, while Scott, 27, wore jeans and a t-shirt, accessorizing with a thick diamond-encrusted chain.

The couple, who have been dating since connecting at Coachella in April 2017, recently posed for their first-ever photo shoot together to grace the cover of GQ‘s August issue. In the interview, it was revealed that Scott hates restaurants, with Jenner telling the magazine they “don’t go on dates.”

But that doesn’t mean they’re not spending time together. In fact, their bond is stronger than ever, and when asked whether they’re worried about the so-called “Kardashian curse” — the belief that all the men who date a member of the famous family ultimately end up derailing — the couple was completely unfazed.

“I don’t even be looking at motherf—ers,” Scott said. “I don’t be looking at s—. Kylie actually likes me for me. Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I’m on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I’m not into all the other s—. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different.”

Jenner was equally unbothered by the notion, acknowledging that while Scott isn’t “really cool” with her and her family’s level of fame, “he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family.” (They welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1)

“For sure, I know he doesn’t like the attention,” she said. “That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing.”