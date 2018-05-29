Date Night! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Sit Courtside at NBA Game in Houston

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out for a date night in the rapper’s hometown of Houston on Monday.

The couple was spotted sitting courtside while attending game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. The Warriors won 101-92.

Jenner, 20, wore a black spandex jumpsuit and black leather boots for the occasion, while Scott, 27, opted for jeans and a flannel.

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Ronald Martinez/Getty

Not in attendance was the couple’s 16-week old daughter Stormi. The new parents, who have been dating since April 2017, welcomed their firstborn on Feb 1.

From celebrating Stormi’s first Easter to renting out Six Flags for his birthday party, Jenner and Scott have been spending quality time as a couple and a family. Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that welcoming a daughter has strengthened their bond.

“Kylie’s relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger,” said the insider. “Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better.”

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi,” added the source. “She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on. She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”

Jenner has also made a point to subtly shut down speculation surrounding Stormi’s paternity. (Rumors began swirling alleging the reality star’s daughter was fathered by Jenner’s former bodyguard Tim Chung, which he has explicitly denied.)

“Stormi’s Parents,” the new mom recently captioned a photo of herself and Scott the 2018 Met Gala, where they made their red-carpet debut as a couple.