Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show Off Their Dance Moves During Her European Birthday Vacation

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting their groove on!

The makeup mogul, who has been in Europe for over a week celebrating her 22nd birthday, and her rapper boyfriend, 28, were spotted in Cannes on Thursday showing off their best dance moves during lunch at a beachfront restaurant.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the couple sharing a short, but intimate, grind session in the middle of the eatery before facing each other to engage in some salsa dancing.

The fun for Kylie and Scott didn’t stop there, either. At another point during the day, the “Sicko Mode” rapper was captured in a video taking over the DJ table to spin tunes for the wild party crowd.

Clearly having a great time, Scott banged on the table and screamed as he bopped to the beat of the music.

Meanwhile, in the restaurant, another video showed Jenner’s birthday entourage, including Sofia Richie and Yris Palmer, partying in their bikinis and beach coverups, as they danced on the restaurant tables.

Kylie also shared some snaps to her Instagram Stories of her friends dancing, as well as the pals taking shots at the restaurant and enjoying the sunny day in France.

For the final day of her European getaway, Jenner wore Cult Gaia’s orange Lafina dress and a pair of sunglasses with her hair pulled into a bun, while Scott opted for a white T-shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's friends on the table kylie jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Sofia Richie and Yris Palmer kylie jenner/instagram

Since August 6, Kylie and her friends and family have been enjoying an European getaway in honor of the makeup mogul’s 22nd birthday.

Besides Kylie’s pals and Scott, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick and Corey Gamble were also in attendance for the celebrations, which included a chartered mega yacht called Tranquility.

Prior to the trip, a flurry of speculation that Kylie and Scott might be getting married during the getaway was sparked after she was spotted boarding a private plane with what looked like a wedding dress.

A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had no such plans.

“It’s not Kylie’s wedding and she is only flying to Italy to celebrate her birthday,” said the source. “She had a big, successful year and she wanted to treat herself, her family and friends to the best party.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie has also made sure to spend a great deal of time on her lavish getaway with her 18-month-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with Scott.

While on the trip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has posted several sweet moments with her daughter on social media.

On Monday, Kylie shared a photo with Stormi, which showed the duo wearing matching blue, shirred dresses by TLZ L’Femme.

“Amore mio 🦋,” the reality star captioned the photo.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Her sister, Khloé Kardashian commented soon after, “Oh my cutenesses,” while Paris Hilton also remarked in the comments section, “💙😍😍💙.”

On Sunday, the mother-daughter duo continued festivities with some family sightseeing in Positano, Italy, and Kylie posted some precious photos of the family exploring the Italian coast on Instagram.

“A love without limits,” she captioned a post of herself and Stormi sitting together, while she captioned another shot of the pair sharing a kiss with an incredible view behind them, writing, “Blessed.”

Scott also shared a cute father-daughter moment with Stormi while the family took a boat ride along the coastline that was seen in the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s Instagram Story.