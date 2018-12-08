Kylie Jenner Shares 'Daddy' & 'Wifey' Christmas Presents After Drama Over Fake Travis Scott Photo

Kylie Jenner‘s Christmas is off to a loving start.

Days after Jenner slammed a prank photo that claimed to show Travis Scott cheating on her with another woman, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, shared a video of his and hers Christmas presents.

In a clip shared to her Instagram Story on Friday, Jenner showed off the “first two gifts under the tree” this year.

Jenner zoomed in on two gold-wrapped gifts, one with a “Daddy” tag and the other with a “Wifey” label, in the short clip, which has since been deleted.

The couple frequently calls each other “wifey” and “hubby,” but as PEOPLE previously confirmed in October, they’re in no rush to tie the knot and are focusing on raising their daughter, 10-month-old Stormi.

On Saturday, Jenner went on to post a short video on her Instagram Story that showed the proud mother carrying the couple’s child. While resting on her mother’s hip, Stormi adorably broke out into a sweet smile. The duo wore a set of matching grey sweats and color coordinating beanies.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showered her baby girl with love and kisses in a series of sweet photos posted on her Instagram feed.

“She loves my kisses I promise,” Jenner captioned one of the images, which pictured the two cuddling up in front of a plane.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Slams Fake Photo of Travis Scott with Another Woman: ‘You’re Messing with Real People’

Addressing the doctored photo — which was revealed to be a hoax — in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, Jenner wrote, “Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family.”

“I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real,” she added in the since-deleted post.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jackson Lee/Getty

Jenner’s comments came hours after Kim and Khloé Kardashian also expressed their “disgust” with the prank.

“I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together,” Kim, 38, tweeted Wednesday in reference to the couple’s daughter Stormi. “This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!”

Khloé, 34, chimed in, “People are absolutely disgusting! The mind games this would do to somebody… That is so completely not OK! This person should be so ashamed of themselves! What filth.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Entertains the Crowd with Travis Scott During Concert — Watch Her Sky-High Appearance

On Monday, Scott, 26, was forced to address the allegations, writing in his Instagram Stories, “Trolls always wanna create some fake s— to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S— LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.”

“I hate acknowledging s—. But quit try to take joy from s— that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil,” Scott continued.