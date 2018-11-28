Kylie Jenner — with Silver Hair! — Steps Out with Boyfriend Travis Scott in N.Y.C.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott flaunted their love on Tuesday night.

The couple was photographed walking hand-in-hand after the rapper’s concert in Madison Square Garden in New York City. For the occasion, the makeup mogul, 21, wore a silvery blonde wig, shimmery, red pants, a graphic tee and black-rimmed glasses. She accessorized with a beige jacket, leopard print bag and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, her musician boyfriend, 26, wore a plaid shirt and plaid pants, along with a navy tee, baseball cap and Nike high-tops.

Also in attendance at the concert, even if only backstage, was the couple’s daughter Stormi Webster, who will be 10 months old on Saturday. On Tuesday night, the proud dad shared a couple of adorable videos of his little girl beaming and babbling as Scott introduced a song and then bouncing and giggling as soon as he began performing.

“MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED,” he captioned the post.

“She’s the best rager,” Jordyn Woods, Jenner’s best friend, commented.

The blonde businesswoman was proud of her man for nabbing such a storied arena, pasting a heart on a video of him entertaining the crowd on her Instagram story.

She also posted a photo of herself lounging in the same edgy outfit and labeled her gaze, “The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight.”

Big sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “You betta!!!!!!!”

Despite the affectionate “hubby” nickname, a source told PEOPLE in October that “Kylie is very happy with Travis, but they aren’t married … There has been some talk about marriage, but it doesn’t seem they are planning a wedding.”

Scott and Jenner “are busy taking care of Stormi,” the insider continued. “And they both love being parents. Kylie is a great mom. She always talks about Stormi and spends as much time with her as possible … She just loves being a mom and really wants Stormi to have a sibling.”

But, the source clarified, she “isn’t ready yet” for a second baby.